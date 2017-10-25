Staff Reports

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD’s plan to begin full-day classes for elementary students will begin on Monday, October 30.

Pre-K teachers will notify parents of the students’ half-day schedules later in the week.

The previously announced locations for student classes have changed slightly to facilitate smaller class sizes, which provide a better learning environment.

Little Cypress Elementary students in Pre-K through second grade will stay at North Orange Baptist. LCE third grade will stay at Little Cypress Intermediate.

“We appreciate the members of NOBC for their generosity in allowing us to continue using their facility while ours are being remediated,” district spokesperson Sherry Combs said.

All Mauriceville Elementary students, Pre-K through fifth, will attend classes at Little Cypress Junior High.

The building is clean and safe, but has not had cosmetic repairs, the district said. Plans are for this to be done during the summer when students are not on campus.

The lower sheetrock walls have heavy plastic sheets separating the rooms and covering all wiring and pipes. The classrooms have three cinderblock walls and only one that is made of sheetrock, so the plastic walls are minimal.

Plans are to install portable buildings on the Mauriceville campuses, at which time secondary students will be able to return to a full-day schedule. The procurement of these portable buildings via FEMA rules, followed by setting them up and equipping them for use, will take a few months.

For elementary students only, school hours will be:

7:25 a.m., first bell; 7:30 a.m. tardy bell; 2:30 p.m. final bell.

Secondary students will continue with the half-day schedule they are on now.

Traffic flow for drop off and pick up will stay the same at NOBC and LCI. Details on parent drop-off for Mauriceville Elementary will be posted on the MVE Facebook page.

Parents are directed to contact their child’s campus if they have questions.

The phone numbers beginning10/30/17, are: LCE: Pre-K through 2nd, call 883-5678 x 118; 3rd use the LCI number below.

MVE: 745-1615.

LCI: 886-4245.