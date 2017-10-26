The Orangefield High School FCCLA Chapter Officers attended the Southeast Texas Leadership Conference at Lumberton High School with several other high schools in the area. They learned important leadership skills and took a Family Consumer Science Assessment. Congratulations to Britney Patillo in receiving bronze for the Education & Training Assessment. The officers are: Hannah Blaine, Claudia Hays, Ngoc Phan, Randi Wallace, Britney Patillo, and Xander Steele. The FCCLA sponsor is Mrs. Kimberly Spears.

