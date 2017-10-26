Susanna Marie Cunningham, 49, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 24, 2017, in Port Arthur, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating the service will be Mr. David Martinez. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange, Texas. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Fort Hood, Texas, on February 25, 1968, she was the daughter of Charles Thomas Cunningham and Virginia Louise (Gephart) Cunningham. Susanna was a member of Community Church where she spent time playing the guitar for children. She kept a prayer journal, and loved to talk to God, as well as talk to her daddy and keep him up to date with everything going on over the last 6 years. Susanna loved people and made sure to check up on everyone every single day. She worked at Goodwill for 25 years and never met a stranger. She always had a smile on her face and kind word to say. She will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cunningham; and her grandparents. Susanna is survived by her mother, Virginia Cunningham; brothers, Russell Cunningham and wife Wendy, of Olympia, WA and Luke Cunningham, of Orange; nephews, Colin Cunningham and Corey Cunningham; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

