Anyone that travels down the main hall at St. Mary Catholic School would never be confused about the season or time of year. That is unless award-winning artwork from competitions are being displayed. This is due to the wonderful Art Program under the direction of Mrs. Cindy Claybar, Art Teacher. The walls of the hall are always filled with amazing artwork of all students from PreK3 and up through 8th grade. This week students have been working on fall-themed depictions. First grade students of Mrs. Melinda King were drawing and shading fall pumpkins under the instruction of Claybar.

Pictured are bottom (left to right) Nylah Thomas, Katie Boehme, Audrey Broussard, Kaylee Lanting and Emma Davidson.

Back row (left to right) Tristan Balthazar, Korbin Walker, Luke Laughlin, James Van Wright, Sean Nieto, Justin Khatt and Matthew Nguyen.