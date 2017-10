Sunday, Oct. 29, was Life Chain Sunday, which is part of the National Life Chain. There were 14 Life Chains which extended from Dayton to Bridge City.First Baptist Church and St. Henry Catholic Church hosted Life Chains in Bridge City. Life Chain is part of the Prolife movement that calls for supporters to stand for one hour along a roadway holding a prolife sign.Participants are encouraged to pray as they present this silent witness to those driving by.

