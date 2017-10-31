Duck season opens and tactics change
Capt. Chuck Uzzle
“You remember when….” is a question that I am hearing all too often these days,
especially when I am talking to water fowlers. Less than a decade ago our area
marshes were a haven for all types of migratory birds, world class wing shooting
at its best. The skies were filled with ducks and geese and the local
hospitality and great Cajun cuisine made this part of the world a magnet for
hunters from all around the globe. Well the food and hospitality are still here
but the birds are noticeably absent. The area from east of Galveston bay all the
way over towards Lafayette Louisiana is just not what it used to be in terms of
duck and goose hunting, and that is a scary thought for many hunters.
In years past it wasn’t uncommon to see the big flights of ducks invade our
marshes and settle in for awhile, they would stay until the next wave of birds
came down and so the cycle continued much to the delight of area hunters. Duck
leases in this part of the country commanded high price tags and usually had
long waiting lists and that is not the case anymore. More and more local hunters
are giving up on a sport they love in favor of other winter pursuits, the decoys
are getting dusty while the rifles, rods, and reels are getting a workout.
Now don’t get me wrong because there are some hunters who refuse to give up the
pursuit of waterfowl and are now becoming true blue road warriors taking off in
search of their favorite birds. Many hunters have now decided to take their
hunting budget and use it a bit differently by spending money on trips to high
profile destinations instead of local leases. Now if you do the math it makes
sense in some ways, you can maximize your opportunities by going to where the
birds are instead of waiting for them to come to you. A couple of years ago I
guided a gentleman from Georgia who had to be the ultimate road warrior no doubt
about it. This hunter took a leave of absence from work and packed his brand new
truck full of gear, loaded his dog and left for Canada. Once he reached the far
northern end of Canada he began to hunt geese everyday for the next 3 months
until he had worked his way all the way down the Central flyway to Texas! This
guy was a real hard core hunter in every sense of the word.
It seems more and more often that hunters on our end of the flyway have to make
some sort of move to increase their odds at having a successful hunt. The
weather is obviously the biggest concern and factor that local water fowl
hunters must learn to deal with. The combination of warm or cold winters coupled
with sporadic rainfall to our north turns most hunters into part time fortune
tellers predicting the future. This year we may actually get a break due to the
fact that we finally get a few factors in our favor. The most important is the
lack of standing water farther up the flyway. Areas like the panhandle and
Oklahoma have been dry all year and that spells good things for those of us on
the coast. Without any big concentrations of water to hold birds we should see
more numbers in our neck of the woods without having to travel nearly as far.
Now don’t get the wrong impression we still shoot ducks and geese in this area
but it certainly has changed over the past decade or two. The changing face of
agriculture and climates has done a number on the once steady migration patterns
that were established over time. Hopefully in the future nature will again right
itself and bring things back around full circle like it once was. Until then
duck and goose hunters will have to either come up with new and innovative ways
to get the job done here at home or head out to other parts of the country to
enjoy their sport. One thing is for sure and that is as long as there are ducks
to be hunted you can bet there will be hunters out there doing everything they
can to bag them.