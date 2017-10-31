Courtesy photo

Legendary comedic duo, Cheech and Chong, featuring Cheech Marin, at left, and Tommy Chong, will perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including www.ticketmaster.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

November has finally arrived and that means the start of the holiday season is right around the corner, which will include several big shows featuring national recording artists across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. There’s no shortage of quality entertainment this week either, so take a look and find something you will enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated information and listings.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Three 37 @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Bronco Junior @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Sarah Peacock @ Rush Lounge

John Cessac @ Tony’s BBQ – Beaumont

Danny Dillon @ The West

Thursday, Nov. 2

David St. Romain @ Blue Martini

Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market

The Pookie Marceaux Band @ The Lone Wolf

Sabine River Brass Band @ Madison’s

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Nov. 3

America @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Slags @ Blue Martini

Ganey Arsement @ The Boudain Hut North

Tom Brandow @ Crying Eagle Brewing

Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Boomerang @ Gator Lounge

Jason Boland and The Stragglers @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Morgan Mitcham @ The L Bar

Freddie Pate @ Larry’s French Market

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf

Dead or Alive @ Madison’s

Thomas Teague @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Ariel Bush, Uncle Touchie and the Feel Goodz, Stay Golden Pony Boys, Kaitlyn Dillon @ Texas Rose Saloon

Saturday, Nov. 4

Cheech and Chong @ Golden Nugget Casino

Tommy G and Stormy Weather @ American Legion Post 179 – Sulphur

The Slags @ Blue Martini

Danny Dillon Band @ Brick and Barley

The Fabulous Hellcats @ The Capri Club

Nervous Rex @ Dylan’s

Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Boomerang @ Gator Lounge

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Hamilton’s

Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Morgan Mitcham @ The L Bar

Paul Childers @ Lamar University

Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Madison’s

The Teague Brothers Band @ Rikenjaks South Street

Casey Peveto @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Step Rideau @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Bronco Junior @ Tammy’s

Paul Orta @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Saint Roch, Raw Hunny, Subliminal Landmines @ Texas Rose Saloon

Sunday, Nov. 5

Josh Taylor @ Blue Martini

Kevin Lambert@ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Danny Dillon @ The Gulf Range

The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Echoed Sycamore, Kevin Greenspoon @ Jerusalem Hookah Café

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Nov. 6

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Casey Courville @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson @ Madison’s

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks South Street

Zach Gonzalez @ Rush Lounge