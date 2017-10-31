Entertainment week of November 1st 2017
Courtesy photo
Legendary comedic duo, Cheech and Chong, featuring Cheech Marin, at left, and Tommy Chong, will perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including www.ticketmaster.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
November has finally arrived and that means the start of the holiday season is right around the corner, which will include several big shows featuring national recording artists across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. There’s no shortage of quality entertainment this week either, so take a look and find something you will enjoy. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated information and listings.
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Three 37 @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Bronco Junior @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Sarah Peacock @ Rush Lounge
John Cessac @ Tony’s BBQ – Beaumont
Danny Dillon @ The West
Thursday, Nov. 2
David St. Romain @ Blue Martini
Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market
The Pookie Marceaux Band @ The Lone Wolf
Sabine River Brass Band @ Madison’s
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Nov. 3
America @ Golden Nugget Casino
The Slags @ Blue Martini
Ganey Arsement @ The Boudain Hut North
Tom Brandow @ Crying Eagle Brewing
Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Boomerang @ Gator Lounge
Jason Boland and The Stragglers @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Morgan Mitcham @ The L Bar
Freddie Pate @ Larry’s French Market
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf
Dead or Alive @ Madison’s
Thomas Teague @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Ariel Bush, Uncle Touchie and the Feel Goodz, Stay Golden Pony Boys, Kaitlyn Dillon @ Texas Rose Saloon
Saturday, Nov. 4
Cheech and Chong @ Golden Nugget Casino
Tommy G and Stormy Weather @ American Legion Post 179 – Sulphur
The Slags @ Blue Martini
Danny Dillon Band @ Brick and Barley
The Fabulous Hellcats @ The Capri Club
Nervous Rex @ Dylan’s
Katie Whitney and Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Boomerang @ Gator Lounge
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Hamilton’s
Jamie Talbert and the Band of Demons @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Morgan Mitcham @ The L Bar
Paul Childers @ Lamar University
Jackie Caillier and Cajun Cousins @ Larry’s French Market
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Madison’s
The Teague Brothers Band @ Rikenjaks South Street
Casey Peveto @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Step Rideau @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Bronco Junior @ Tammy’s
Paul Orta @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Saint Roch, Raw Hunny, Subliminal Landmines @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Nov. 5
Josh Taylor @ Blue Martini
Kevin Lambert@ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Danny Dillon @ The Gulf Range
The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Echoed Sycamore, Kevin Greenspoon @ Jerusalem Hookah Café
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Nov. 6
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Casey Courville @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson @ Madison’s
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks South Street
Zach Gonzalez @ Rush Lounge