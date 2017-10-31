Frances Ann Hoosier, 81, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2017.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Bridge City.

Born in Colmesneil, Texas, on March 24, 1936, she was the daughter of Allen Bendy and Maggie (Johnson) Bendy. She ran an in-home daycare for over 20 years, helping to raise countless children here in Bridge City. Frances enjoyed spending her free time with her children, grandchildren, and occasionally at the Casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Tonker” Hoosier, sons-in-law, Owen Hebert and Bubba Ritter; and her grandson, Travis Hebert.

She is survived by her children, Sherry L. Hebert, of Bridge City, Bobby A. Hoosier and wife Kathy, of Redlands, CA, and Pamela K. Ritter, of Orange; grandchildren, Selena Knight and husband T.J., Brian Kay, Brent Kay, Jene’ Hoosier, and Charlie Hoosier; great-grandchildren, Parker Knight, Maddy Knight, Beaux Knight, Brennon Kay, Keale Kay, and Lillie Kay; and her siblings Florine LeBlanc of Corona, CA, Johnny Bendy of Bronson, TX, Roy Bendy and wife Pat of Bridge City, and Jerry Hughes and husband Maac of Bridge City.

Cremation is under direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.