The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on October 29th for the re-opening of Horizons Dance*Tumble*Cheer. Owner/Director, Cheri Billiot, has been in business for 35 years and is happy to announce that they are back! Hurricane Harvey dumped over 40 inches of water in their gym and needed a complete remodel. Classes will start back this Wednesday, November 1st. For more information on classes they offer please call 409-745-2678 or visit them at 11776 Hwy 62 North in Mauriceville.

