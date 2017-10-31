Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK over LIBERTY—Although the Mustangs are rated as the No. 2 Class 4A team in the state of Texas, they are in second place at 2-0 in the District 12-4A-II standings, a game behind Liberty (3-0). These two lock horns Friday night in Liberty, probably for the district championship. The ‘Stangs have had two weeks to prepare for this game because of a bye last week and should add to their state-best 33-game winning streak.

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE over CLEVELAND—Cleveland really needs to win this game to secure a berth in the state playoffs while the Battlin’ Bears are deadlocked with Silsbee and Navasota for first place in District 10-4A-I. LCM let one get away last week in overtime to Huffman and need to rebound with a big win Friday night in Cleveland.

NAVASOTA over BRIDGE CITY—The Cards got real experience playing against a team that is supposed to win during the first three games this season. They really need to pull off an upset against this front-runner to make the playoffs.

ORANGEFIELD over HARDIN-JEFFERSON—The home field may be the only advantage the Bobcats will have in this game at F.L. McClain Stadium. The Hawks are searching for their first district victory and feel like they have found this team in the Bobcats. But another strong Orangefield effort should curtail that dream.

VIDOR over BAYTOWN LEE—The Pirates are hanging by the skin of their teeth to a playoff berth and are playing a team with only one victory this season. But they had better not be looking ahead or could get burned.

DEWEYVILLE over WEST SABINE—The Pirates are coming off a huge 55-18 Homecoming victory over West Hardin and need to continue this trend in Pineland Friday night.

HUNTSVILLE ALPHA OMEGA over ORANGE COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN—The Lions are still searching for their first win of 2017 and hopefully that will happen on the road Friday night.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS over LAMAR—The Cardinals are having all kinds of problems scoring points and surrendering too many each game. Things won’t be any different this week when Southland Conference leader Central Arkansas comes to town.

McNEESE STATE over SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA—The Cowboys were given a good lesson on how to play winning football by Central Arkansas which steamrolled them 47-17 in Conway, Ark. The Pokes are home this week against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in a game they should win, if they can rebound from last week’s nightmare.

HIGH SCHOOL—Port Neches-Groves over Beaumont Ozen, Nederland over Lumberton, Beaumont Central over Livingston, Beaumont West Brook over Oak Ridge, Silsbee over Huffman, Jasper over Huntington, Buna over Warren, Kirbyville over Trinity, Coldspring over Kountze, Anahuac over Hardin, Newton over Hemphill, Lovelady over West Hardin, Evadale over Iola, Hull-Daisetta over Burkeville, Colmesneil over Sabine Pass, Houston St. Pius X over Beaumont Kelly, Beaumont Legacy Christian over Rosehill Christian (all Friday); High Island over Leverett’s Chapel (Sat.).

COLLEGE—Western Michigan over Central Michigan (Wed.); Toledo over Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan over Ball State, Navy over Temple and Troy over Idaho (all Thurs.); Florida Atlantic over Marshall, Memphis over Tulsa and Utah over UCLA (all Fri.); Sam Houston State over Incarnate Word, Nicholls State over Houston Baptist, Northwestern State over Abilene Christian, Alabama over LSU, Penn State over Michigan State, Georgia over South Carolina, TCU over Texas, Wisconsin over Indiana, Ohio State over Iowa, Clemson over North Carolina State, Virginia Tech over Miami, Notre Dame over Wake Forest, Oklahoma State over Oklahoma, Washington over Oregon, Washington State over Stanford, South Florida over Connecticut, Central Florida over SMU, Auburn over Texas A&M, Southern Cal over Arizona, Iowa State over West Virginia, Purdue over Illinois, Kentucky over Ole Miss, Florida State over Syracuse, Northwestern over Nebraska, Maryland over Rutgers, Georgia Tech over Virginia, Boise State over Nevada, Arizona State over Colorado, New Mexico State over Texas State, Georgia State over Georgia Southern, Appalachian State over Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion over Charlotte, Tennessee over Southern Mississippi, Army over Air Force, Tulane over Cincinnati, Mississippi State over Massachusetts, Vanderbilt over Western Kentucky, Texas Tech over Kansas State, Louisiana Tech over North Texas, Arkansas over Coastal Carolina, Michigan over Minnesota, UAB over Rice, South Alabama over Louisiana-Lafayette, New Mexico over Utah State, Fresno State over BYU, UNLV over Hawaii, Colorado State over Wyoming, UT-San Antonio over Florida International, Middle Tennessee State over Florida International, Missouri over Florida, San Diego State over San Jose State, California over Oregon State, Houston over East Carolina.

PRO PICKS—Buffalo over NY Jets (Thursday Night); Houston over Indianapolis, New Orleans over Tampa Bay, Tennessee over Baltimore, LA Rams over NY Giants, Jacksonville over Cincinnati, Carolina over Atlanta, Philadelphia over Denver, Arizona over San Francisco, Seattle over Washington, Kansas City over Dallas, Oakland over Miami (all Sunday); Green Bay over Detroit (Monday Night). Bye week for Chicago, Cleveland, LA Chargers, Minnesota, New England and Pittsburgh.