Photo: David Payne of Orange proudly displays his first place trophy in a recent golf tournament sponsored by Koch Specialty Plant Services, where Payne represented his employer, Westlake Chemical of Sulphur, Louisiana.

David Payne of Orange and his team, a 4-man scramble, took First Place out of

35 teams in The Koch Specialty Plant Services LLC 2017 Golf Tournament at South

Shore Harbor Country Club in League City, Texas, held on Fri., Oct. 27. Payne

represented his company Westlake Chemical Corp. in Sulphur, Louisiana, where

he is employed as a chemical engineer.

Payne was an All-State Golfer in his hometown of Sulphur Springs, Texas,

at Sulphur Springs High School in Hopkins County. He is a graduate of Texas A&M

and University of Houston, Clear Lake. He is an active member of the Beaumont Aggie

Alumnae Club and Trinity Baptist Church in Orange. Besides golfing, his hobbies

include playing bridge, reading, being a good husband and father, and training agility

dogs such as Border Collies.

He has been married to Anne Hardy Payne for 36 years and the two have two sons,

Tommy Payne and his wife Kristi of League City, Texas, and Steven Payne of Fordham

University in the Bronx, New York, where Steven is a PhD. candidate in Theology.

Payne has lived in Orange for 18 years, after moving here in 1999 with his family from

the Pensacola, Florida, area with the Westlake Chemical Corp. in Pace, Florida. He and

his family have also resided in Houston and Pasadena, Texas. Wife Anne is a native of

Midwest City, Oklahoma. The two met 37 years ago at Houston’s South Main Baptist Church.