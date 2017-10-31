Local Golfer Takes First in League City Tournament
Photo: David Payne of Orange proudly displays his first place trophy in a recent golf tournament sponsored by Koch Specialty Plant Services, where Payne represented his employer, Westlake Chemical of Sulphur, Louisiana.
David Payne of Orange and his team, a 4-man scramble, took First Place out of
35 teams in The Koch Specialty Plant Services LLC 2017 Golf Tournament at South
Shore Harbor Country Club in League City, Texas, held on Fri., Oct. 27. Payne
represented his company Westlake Chemical Corp. in Sulphur, Louisiana, where
he is employed as a chemical engineer.
Payne was an All-State Golfer in his hometown of Sulphur Springs, Texas,
at Sulphur Springs High School in Hopkins County. He is a graduate of Texas A&M
and University of Houston, Clear Lake. He is an active member of the Beaumont Aggie
Alumnae Club and Trinity Baptist Church in Orange. Besides golfing, his hobbies
include playing bridge, reading, being a good husband and father, and training agility
dogs such as Border Collies.
He has been married to Anne Hardy Payne for 36 years and the two have two sons,
Tommy Payne and his wife Kristi of League City, Texas, and Steven Payne of Fordham
University in the Bronx, New York, where Steven is a PhD. candidate in Theology.
Payne has lived in Orange for 18 years, after moving here in 1999 with his family from
the Pensacola, Florida, area with the Westlake Chemical Corp. in Pace, Florida. He and
his family have also resided in Houston and Pasadena, Texas. Wife Anne is a native of
Midwest City, Oklahoma. The two met 37 years ago at Houston’s South Main Baptist Church.