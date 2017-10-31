ASTROS FACE FINAL CHANCE

I thought game two of the 2017 World Series was a game for the ages but one of the greatest comebacks of all times, by both teams, who just wouldn’t quite, was game five. The game featured everything, success, failure, magic and seven homeruns. Finally in the bottom of the 10th inning the Astros won the game 13-12. Houston and all of Southeast Texas went wild. The Astros could really be world champions. The game had lasted way into the night, 12:17 a.m., a five hour, 17 minute calamity. The game, from start to finish, was pure drama. A World Series championship has been 56 years in the making for the Astros. Tuesday game six, played in Los Angles, pitted Dodger Rich Hill against Astro pitcher Justin Verlander. Leading 3 games to 2 games the Houston Astros were assured to play two games if needed. If they lost game six they still would have life in a game seven. Astros move on to Game 7 after 3 to 1 Dodger win to tie series. Astros face long odds Wednesday night. How great it is. I have to move on. Please come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

BRIEFS AROUND THE COUNTRY

TRUCK VEERS INTO BIKE PATH

IN ACT OF TERROR

A man driving a rented Home Depot van veered into a busy bicycle path near the New York World Trade Center memorial Tuesday, mowing down several people and colliding with other vehicles before exiting the truck screaming and holding what appeared to be two guns, police and witnesses said. Officials say when the driver exited the truck, he yelled “God is great” in Arabic. As a result, New York Police Department and FBI officials investigating the incident have designated it a terrorist attack.

STRAUS NOT RUNNING FOR REELECTION

Republicans Speaker of the Texas House, Joe Straus, in a surprise announcement, said he wasn’t running for re-election. The five term speaker has been a buffer against extreme right wingers in the GOP. People like U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who cheered Straus leaving. Democrats came to rely on the speaker, a moderate, against extreme measures. He helped put the brakes on wealthy donors who pushed for giving state funds to private schools. He was unsuccessful in getting Texas to expand the Medicaid program that would have brought billions of dollars to Texas and solve health problems of the poor, handicapped and elderly. One-hundred-fifty house members picked Straus. The House is made up of 95 to 55 Republican majority.

BRADY CAR TO BE SOLD

Tom Brady’s signature edition car is being sold by Aston Martin. There were just 12 of these cars made. The “TB12” logo can be seen throughout the vehicle, including on fenders and headrest. Asking price is only $359,950.

YANKEE MANAGER OUT

New York manager, Joe Girardi is out after posting a 910-710 (10 season) record. A World Series title in 2009 but fell one game short of returning to World Series in 2017. Girardi will likely take a managers job with a national team. The Yankees’ probably made a mistake. The entire coaching staff, most of the front office, and general manager Brian Cashman are now free agents. Joe earned $4 million a year. Some college football coordinators make more than that.

WHO ARE THESE ENTERTAINERS

Listed on the U.S.A. Today Country Charts are folks not familiar to me. The good old boys are no more as younger talent take their places and fill their shoes. At #1 is Kip Moore, #2, Luke Combs, #3, Kane Brown/Lauren Alaina, #4, Thomas Rhett, #5, Carly Pearce, #6, Chris Johnson, #7, Lanco. The next three I’m familiar with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

ALL IN FOR THE GAMBLER

Last Wednesday night Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers “All in for the Gambler,” performed in Rogers farewell concert in Nashville. The boy from East Texas got his start in Houston and he and Dolly became big stars, selling millions of records and albums and were also movie stars. Rogers song ‘The Gambler’ dances in my mind often. The Gambler said, “For a sip of your whiskey I’ll give you some advise, ‘Know when to hold ‘um and know when to fold ‘um.’ Damn good advice for anybody.

FATS DOMINO DIES

Fats Domino, age 89, died last week. He had sold more than 110 million records and received many awards. Some of those songs were written by Abbeville native, Bobby Charles Guidry. The last time we visited with Bobby before his death, at Shucks Seafood Restaurant, he told the story of how he wrote one of Fats’ biggest hits, “Walking to New Orleans.” Fats had called Bobby on one occasion to come stay with him a few days. Bobby, who was down on his luck and broke, told Fats, “If I went to New Orleans, I would have to walk. He sat down that day and wrote “Walking to New Orleans.” That song and Fats made Bobby a lot of money. Fats was one of a kind with his own brand of Rock n’ Roll music.

KELLY CLARKSON TO JUDGE VOICE

American Idol 2002 winner, Kelly Clarkson, will join her friends Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as a judge on “The Voice” next season. Kelly’s husband Brandon Blackstock is Blake’s manager.

CONDOLENCES

We were sorry to learn of the death of longtime friend and Bridge City resident, Frances Bendy Hoosier, age 81, who passed away Halloween morning, Oct. 31. Frances was preceded in death by her husband R.L. “Tonker” Hoosier. She is survived by three children, Sherry, Bobby and Pam, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings. Arrangements are under direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. A memorial gathering is pending. Our condolences to family and friends. See obituary.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2007

Every day 1,300 World War II veterans are dying. Saturday, Nov. 3, we lost one of our local heroes. ‘Shorty’ Taylor, age 86, passed away after suffering a heart attack two weeks earlier. Roy says he doesn’t recall where the name ‘Shorty’ came from because as a young man, he was 6 feet, 1 inch tall and Hollywood handsome.***** The 41st. Country Music Awards will be televised on ABC, Wednesday, Nov. 7. The music is not as good as it once was but it’s still the best award show. *****Speaking of good country, Hank Thompson, one of the true country artists over the past 50 years, is calling it quits. When you hear Hank sing, you know its Hank. *****Congrats to coach Cody Knight and his Bridge City Cross Country team that has qualified for the state meet five out of the last six years. *****WWII veteran Cedric Stout will be 86 on Nov. 7. This guy will do to ride the range with. ***** Sorry to hear that LC-M grad Lance Parker failed by an eyelash to qualify in the New York Marathon Olympic trials. He finished the 26-2-mile race in 2.25.32. A combination of high winds and bad weather took its toll on the race. *****Jamaal Charles pulled the Longhorns out of a 21-point deficit to win 38-35 over Oklahoma State. They gave Charles the ball only 16 times and he earned 180 yards with three touchdowns. *****How about dem Cowboys. Orange County native Wade Phillips and his Dallas team keep marching on. They swept the Eagles 38-17. *****Sunday Favre joined Brady and Manning as a quarterback who has beaten all 31 teams in the NFL. *****We missed the world’s largest omelet in Abbeville but we understand that Beverly Perry went and had a great time. *****Gold prices are up to $800 an ounce. That’s a 27-year high. *****In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office by defeating GOP challenger Wendell L. Wilkie. *****The worst death toll for American troops since the invasion and occupation of Iraq by the U.S. forces is taking place in 2007, with military personnel deaths numbering 849. In 2004, the bloodiest year of the war, 850 U.S. troops died.*****Pct. 2 constable Jack Hussy gives up his constable’s seat. He’s just walking away, saying enough is enough.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN:

10 Years Ago-2007

Jack Boyd Weir, 54, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 31. Services were held Nov. 2. Jack is survived by his wife, NaTasha Weir, daughter Randi Weir Simmons, and brother Keith Weir.*****Anna Belle Mouton, 85, of Orange, died Tuesday, Oct. 30. Graveside service was Thursday, No. 1. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Mouton, numerous nieces and nephews and sisters.***** Richard L. Cooper, 57, of Bridge City, died, Sunday, Oct. 28. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2. at Pinemount Baptist Church in Live Oak, Florida. Interment will follow at Crawford Lake Cemetery in Live Oak.*****Hallie Mae Ward Holbrook, 88, passed away, Oct. 30. Funeral service was Thursday, Nov. 1. She had worked as a waitress at The Tower Restaurant, and as a manager of National Trailer Convoy. She was a member of the Texas Mobile Home Association and the Orange Bowling League. She is survived by her husband Roy Holbrook, son, James Willis and grandchildren

40 Years Ago-1977

Jerry Wilson is auto body shop manager at Jim Austin Oldsmobile-Cadillac-Toyota. Other employees are Keith Forsyth, Yon Poe Pak, Pillar Almazon, Pete Garcia, Robert Kirkling, Billy Hardin and Don Hardin. (Editor’s note: I don’t suspect any are still around.)*****Our buddy Patsy Fisette is now working for Conway Real Estate. (Editor’s note: Patsy was an angel. She passed away a few years ago and I’m sure she is now truly an angel.)*****Orange County is considered very important in the political arena. Joe Christie, from Rising Star, Texas, candidate for the United States Senate, visits the Bridge City Rotary Club and other Orange County stops. Gov. Dolph Briscoe will spend all day in Orange County Nov. 10. (Editor’s note: Those were the days, when Orange County had stroke. When was the last time a governor or U.S. senatorial candidate was seen in the County? *****Dist. Attorney Sharon Bearden is wearing his big belt buckle which reads, ‘SKOAL.’ He says, “If you’re dipping, you ain’t flipping.”*****Ann Lieby and Edna Lusignan both celebrated birthdays this week, Nov. 2. *****Wilson Roberts’ big day to celebrate is Nov. 5. (Editor’s note: Wilson has gone underground for the last few months. Don’t know who he’s hiding from.) *****The Dallas Cowboys are the only undefeated team and considered the best team in the NFL. All Pro quarterback Roger Staubach and running back Tony Dorsett are impossible to stop. ***** Texas Longhorn Earl Campbell is the leading ground gainer in the SWC with a total of 3,714 yards. He ranks number two behind Dorsett, all-time NCAA leader. *****Texas A&M kicker, Tony Franklin, is not the only barefoot kicker, Jim Miller of ‘Old Miss,’ also kicks without a shoe. *****Tammy Reed is West Orange-Stark homecoming queen. *****Lynn Emerson and Wilson Roberts both involved in some type of auto accident. Probably out celebrating Wilson’s birthday. Wilson’s T-Bird and Lynn’s Corvette both were totaled. Passengers Raymond Ayo and Shirley Marks, with Lynn, both suffered only minor injuries. Lynn and Wilson, both pretty limber, bounced around like rubber balls. They had only a few bruises.*****The James Comptons and Julius Bentons both celebrated anniversaries last week.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

We hear after all these years on the bayou Judy Shockley is giving it up. She’s through fighting high water. In the past, Don was there to fight the gutting and rebuilding so she has bailed out. She sold the beautiful home to next door neighbor Ross Smith as is. Greg LeBlanc is going to build her a new home off of John St., just a rocks throw from where she was raised.***** If you haven’t seen Brad “Kenevil” Frye riding his police motorcycle lately there is a reason. The assistant Bridge City police chief is recovering from shoulder surgery. Beware, he’ll sneak up on you with that bike.*****We were sorry to hear about the death of Mike Church, 63, who passed away Oct. 26. Mike was a great, likable guy. He was the son of Earl and Peggy Church. We had known him most of his life. The past few years he had fought illness. Our condolences to the family. Please see obituary.*****We were also sorry to hear of the tragic death of Stormy Stanley, 28, who died on Oct. 25. A memorial service will be held at Doman Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. It was a useless death that robbed her children, family and friends of someone they loved. See Obituary.*****WWII Veterans to be honored. The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at Robert’s this week and at Van Choate’s Tuffy’s next week, Nov. 8, in advance of Veterans Day, Dave Rogers is planning to interview all of the Vets for ‘The Record.’ Several more veterans have been located and we are still attempting to locate others. If you are a WWII Vet or know someone who is please call 886-7186 or 735-5305.*****Friday Collin Gros met his brother Sean, who drove eight hours from his Coast Guard base in California to Seattle. Their main purpose was to catch the Texan-Seahawk game Sunday and the UCLA-Washington game Saturday. The Texans drew a lot of fans. Some local Bridge City folks were spotted. Collin is a true Texan fan and was devastated with the loss in the last minute of the game. He did get to see home-boy Earl Thomas make a pick-six. Earl pulled a hamstring and didn’t complete the game. It was quite an experience for the brothers who enjoyed the games and the get together.

BIRTHDAYS

A few folks we know celebrating birthdays. Nov. 1: Happy birthday to Aubree Eaves Snipes, Coach Chris Moore, Patty and Pat Cook’s lovely daughter, Whitney Gonzales. Also to David Moreau, Nancy Blacksher, Kyle Prosperie, Marla Carter, Rebecca Phelps and Caroline Young. They are joined by actress Jenny McCarthy, 44, baseball player Coco Crisp, 37 and actor Penn Badgley, 30.*****Nov. 2: Dave Dardeau, Keith McCury, Joyce Grant, Laura Clark, Kimberly Hall, Olin Mahfouz and Amy Skidmore all celebrate today. Celebrities celebrating are rapper Nelly, 42, actors David Schwimmer, 50 and Marison Nichols, 43.*****Nov. 3: Happy birthday to Tyson Russell, Dale Carlton, Tommy Green, Donna Bell, Courtney Courville and Mary’s angel Denise Stanton. Joining them are model Kendall Jenner, 21 and actress Roseanne Barr, 64.*****Nov. 4: Wanda Shugart, Pam Guyote, Kim Moore, Gail Hass, and Louise Fuselier. Happy anniversary to Harriet and David Dubose. Also having birthdays on this day are football player Des Bryant, 28, former First Lady Laura Bush, 70 and actor Matthew McConaughey, 47.*****Nov. 5: Celebrating today are Elizabeth Mitchell, Pat Stanton, Sharon Premeaux, Kember Ess, Gina Beaulieu and Camden Walton. Celebrities celebrating on this day are reality star Kris Jenner, 61, singer Bryan Adams, 57 and actress Tatum O’Neal, 53.*****Nov. 6: Happy birthday to former commissioner John Dubose, Lori Chesson, Johnny Montagne, Jr., Kay Wingate, Jackie Litton, Derek Grooms all celebrate today. Joining them are actors Emma Stone, 28, Ethan Hawke, 46 and Sally Field, 70. Happy Anniversary also to longtime friends Tammy and Shawn Davis. .***** Nov. 7: Pearl Harbor survivor Cedric Stout turns 96 years old today. He’s one of our WWII heroes. Also celebrating is former Bridge City police chief Wilson Roberts. On the next day he and VJ celebrate 29 years of marriage. That is if they are still together. We haven’t heard from them in a long time. Having birthdays on this day are celebrities Pop singer Lorde, 20 and Joni Manning, 38.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Tee Rod Dartez and Rabbit Nunez had been drinking all afternoon at Tee-Boy’s Bar & Grill, dey talk and tell stories about everyting.

Tee Rod tole Rabbit, “I wish I could have a million watermelons me, I like dem so much.”

Rabbit axe, “Tee Rod, if you had dat many watermelons would you give me half of dem?”

“Nope,” Tee Rod answer.

Den Rabbit axe, “Would you share one wit me?”

Tee Rod answer, “Look Rabbit, if you so darn lazy you, dat you can’t wish for you own watermelons, den I’ll be dam if I’m going to share any of mine wit you.”

C’EST TOUT

Russian inquiry turns up heat

The first shoe has dropped in what promises to be a long and deep investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. The Russian inquiry took dramatic step midway with the announcement of ex-Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, former Trump campaign staffer, being indicted. What made it ‘Black Monday’ for the Trump Administration was the revelation that former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos had been indicted in July and had been cooperating with the investigators, possibly wearing a wire. He reached a deal and pled guilty Oct. 5 of lying to Federal investigators about his interactions with people from the Kremlin. He supposedly met with a Russian professor and Vladimar Putin’s niece. He urged the Trump camp to follow up on ‘Dirt’ on Hillary Clinton and thousands of emails by meeting with Russian officials. Meanwhile, Trump and his press secretary are downplaying the importance of the three indicted, focusing on Hillary Clinton as a diversion from the Trump problems coming down the pike. That will only get worse as the snowball comes roaring down hill. Muller has just begun. Manafort signed on to run Trump’s campaign in March, 2016 and left in August after the national convention. His biggest problem seems to be when he was asked on a questionnaire if he or his children had received money from any foreign country. He answered “NO.” The investigator found he had laundered millions of dollars from Russia and also the Ukraine, when Putin ran that country. Manafort has lived a high style life. He spent $520,000 at a Beverly Hills clothing store, another $840,000 in a New York store, $226,455 on Range Rovers, $62,750 on Mercedes Benz, $934,350 at a antique rug store, $623,900 at antique dealers in New York, $1.5 million on a home in Virginia, $125,650 for contractors on the Virginia house, $5 million on improvements on his New York home. He had been wired $12 million he had not paid taxes on. The investigators claim there is much more. As of late, Don Trump, Jr., Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Michael Flynn, have gone underground. We haven’t heard much about them but we will. It’s almost a sure bet if there are convictions they will all be pardoned before Trump leaves office. Don’t bet that President Trump will go scot free. It may not be a felony but enough to keep him from being reelected.*****Thanks for your time. Please shop our family of advertisers. Take care and God bless.