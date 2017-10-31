Stormy LeeAnn Stanley, age 28 of Orange, Texas, passed away tragically on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in Port Arthur, Texas. A memorial service to celebrate Stormy’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel.

Stormy was born in Orange, Texas on July 2, 1989. She graduated from Bridge City High School and attended Lamar with the hopes of becoming a nurse. She worked as an assistant manager with Whataburger and enjoyed raising her three beautiful children.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Stanley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children; Dontavias Jermaine Stanley, Breasia Stanley and Zariah Stanley all of Orange, TX. Her mother and step-father, Connie Nelson and Troy James of Groves, TX. Two brothers, Makin Ledford and his wife Amber of Bridge City, TX and Mason Stanley of Houston, TX. A niece, Madelyn Ledford and nephew Ari Fisette. As well as many many dear friends.