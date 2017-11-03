Janis Carol Jackson, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange with Chaplain Scooter Wenner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Mary Williams Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on December 1, 1946, she was the daughter of Edgar V. Linscomb and Sallie Maud (Peveto) Linscomb. Janis worked as a bus driver for Orangefield ISD for 25 years and was a member of Silver Oaks Baptist Church. She was a very loving mother and grandmother. She was a friendly, sweet person who never met a stranger. Janis was her children’s biggest fan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Sallie Linscomb; husband, Charles Jackson; and her sister, June Rose Goats. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Chad Jackson, of Orangefield, Brandy Jackson Fountain and Daniel, of Orangefield, Pat McClain, of Vidor, and Charles Jackson, Jr. and Tiffany, of Midlothian; grandchildren, Ethan Tait, Tyler “Twyler” Fountain and Ariel Gallien, D.J. Scheinost, Abby Scheinost, Gracie Fountain, Ashely Jackson, Brittany Jackson, and Ashlyn Scheinost; great-granddaughter, Kinley Fountain; and her brothers, Bobby Linscomb, Jimmy Linscomb, and Butch Trailer.

Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Fountain, Tyler Fountain, Ethan Tait, Pat McClain, Chuck Jackson, and Brian Linscomb. Honorary pallbearer is Jimmy Linscomb.