Nine Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School band students claimed chairs in the 2017 Texas Music Educator’s All Region Jazz Band recently. In the photograph on the front row are keyboard Tyler Miller, on trumpet Hunner Font, Blade Barlow, Julian Purgahn, and Tommy Holland. On the back row are Devyn Drake – tenor saxophone, Akhil Tejani and Hunter Fuselier – trombone and Kace Smith on baritone saxophone.

