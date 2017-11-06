St. Mary Catholic School recognized Honor Roll recipients for the 1st Nine Weeks of the 2017-2018 school year:
St. Mary Catholic School
1st 9 weeks Honor Roll
Distinguished – 95 & Above
1st Grade
Tristan Balthazar
Katie Boehme
Audrey Broussard
Emma Davidson
Luke Laughlin
Matthew Nguyen
Nylah Thomas
3rd Grade
Preston Ewing
Tristan Tran
6th Grade
Madelyn Smith
90 & Above
1st Grade
Kylee Lanting
Sean Nieto
James Van Wright
3rd Grade
Josie Riedel
Evalen Rincon
4th Grade
Catherine Doan
Paige McKee
Grace Wimberley
5th Grade
Hannah Allison
Lauren Corrao
Beonca Harvey
Kiera Howington
Haley Johnson
6th Grade
Kyden Lyon
Bella Tran
7th Grade
Jacob Gonzalez
8th Grade
Maggie Granger
Jessica Hughes
Kaleb Malin
Lily Riedel
Ethan Smith
Pictured are:
(left to right)
Bottom row (sitting) – Katie Boehme
2nd row (kneeling & sitting) – Luke Laughlin, James Van Wright, Kylee Lanting, Jessica Hughes, Audrey Broussard, Emma Davidson, Matthew Nguyen and Sean Nieto.
3rd row – Tristan Balthazar, Preston Ewing, Catherine Doan, Josie Riedel, Tristan Tran and Beonca Harvey.
4th row – Haley Johnson, Evalen Rincon, Bella Tran, Hannah Allison, Paige McKee, Kiera Howington, Lauren Corrao, Jacob Gonzalez and Kyden Lyons.
5th row – Maddie Smith, Lily Riedel, Maggie Granger, Ethan Smith and Kaleb Malin.