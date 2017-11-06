St. Mary Catholic School
1st 9 weeks Honor Roll

Distinguished – 95 & Above

1st Grade
Tristan Balthazar
Katie Boehme
Audrey Broussard
Emma Davidson
Luke Laughlin
Matthew Nguyen
Nylah Thomas

3rd Grade
Preston Ewing
Tristan Tran

6th Grade
Madelyn Smith

90 & Above

1st Grade
Kylee Lanting
Sean Nieto
James Van Wright

3rd Grade
Josie Riedel
Evalen Rincon

4th Grade
Catherine Doan
Paige McKee
Grace Wimberley

5th Grade
Hannah Allison
Lauren Corrao
Beonca Harvey
Kiera Howington
Haley Johnson

6th Grade
Kyden Lyon
Bella Tran

7th Grade
Jacob Gonzalez

8th Grade
Maggie Granger
Jessica Hughes
Kaleb Malin
Lily Riedel
Ethan Smith

Pictured are:

(left to right)

Bottom row (sitting) – Katie Boehme

2nd row (kneeling & sitting) – Luke Laughlin, James Van Wright, Kylee Lanting, Jessica Hughes, Audrey Broussard, Emma Davidson, Matthew Nguyen and Sean Nieto.

3rd row – Tristan Balthazar, Preston Ewing, Catherine Doan, Josie Riedel, Tristan Tran and Beonca Harvey.

4th row – Haley Johnson, Evalen Rincon, Bella Tran, Hannah Allison, Paige McKee,  Kiera Howington, Lauren Corrao, Jacob Gonzalez and Kyden Lyons.

5th row – Maddie Smith, Lily Riedel, Maggie Granger, Ethan Smith and Kaleb Malin.

