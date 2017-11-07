The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to congratulate ABC Counseling and Educational Services, LLC on its new location at 1817 Texas Avenue in Bridge City next to Verizon Wireless on November 7, 2018. ABC Counseling and Educational Services, LLC, has been in business for 3 years and provides many services in our local community. Owner Jill Hazlip Freeman, MA, LPC, has over 20 years’ experience in the mental health and education fields. Counseling services are offered for ages 3 through teens, adults, couples, marriage, and elderly. Behavior modification, anger management, and play therapy are among techniques used. Special needs children issues are also addressed, and a variety of educational and diagnostic testing is also offered. Call Jill Freeman at 409-720-9251 to set up an appointment or to inquire about service

About The Record Newspapers