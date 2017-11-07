Bridge City, TX, Monday, November 6, 2017: The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Always New 2 U to its membership on November 2, 2017. Owners April Sellers and Kim Broussard invite everyone to come to see the wide variety of items for sale at Always New 2 U, “A Retail Therapy Outlet”. Including consignment, resale, new and used items, clothing, furniture, household items, toys, and more. They are accepting consignments and booth spaces are available for rent. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday 10 am to 2 pm. For more information, call 409-735-5522 or go by 33 Patillo Road, Bridge City, TX 77611 just south of MCT Credit Union on Highway 87 in the old Budget Truck Rental building.

