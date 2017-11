Clifford, the big red dog, is visiting St. Mary Catholic School this week! Staff and students are all excited! We are not sure if everyone is more excited about Clifford or the Scholastic Book Fair being here!

Pictured are (left to right) Maggie Granger with PreK students Maci Tarver, Will Harris, Peyton Dugas, Caleb Khatt, Carson Harris and Cadynce Bellon.