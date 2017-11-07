Entertainment Week Of November 8th 2017
Courtesy photo
Sebastian Bach, the former lead vocalist of the rock band Skid Row, will perform in concert Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets as well as the Jefferson Theatre box office.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
There is no shortage of live entertainment this week, including big name national acts such as rock star Sebastian Bach in Beaumont tonight (Wednesday), or the legendary Commodores at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles on Friday, Nov. 10. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated information and listings.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Sebastian Bach, Image 6 @ Jefferson Theatre
Whiskey Kiss @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks – LC
Radio Inc. @ Rush Lounge
Matt Ash @ Tradewinds Tavern
Pug Johnson @ The West
Thursday, Nov. 9
Sharon Schech @ Blue Martini
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Crying Eagle Brewing
Julie Williams Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tim Burge @ Hamilton’s
Matt Ash and Pug Johnson @ La Cantina – PA
Joe Mendoza @ Larry’s French Market
The Chuck Taylors @ The Lone Wolf
LN and The Crush @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Morgan Mitcham and Zach Gonzalez @ Madison’s
The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall
Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks – LC
Radio Inc. @ Rush Lounge
Jerry Miller @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Nov. 10
The Commodores @ Golden Nugget Casino
Switchfoot @ Lake Charles Civic Center
Swagger @ Blue Martini
Tom Brandow @ The Boudain Hut North
Matt Ash @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge
Midnight River Choir @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
John Cessac @ Joe’s Just One More
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
Butch Howard and Michael Allen Edwards @ The Logon Cafe
Chase Tyler @ The Lone Wolf
Thunderbird Rose @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Shinyribs @ Madison’s
Riverkatz with Gus Johnson @ Mary’s Lounge
Cody Schaeffer @ Neches Brewing Company
Steve McCloud @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.
Jorgenon and Tagg, The Fresh Hits @ Rikenjaks – LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge
Cake Ranger, The Disgustoids, Faint Projection @ Texas Rose Saloon
Wavelength Project @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton
70Times7, Subject 2 Change, Walcott @ Wesley Foundation at Lamar University
Saturday, Nov. 11
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood
Swagger @ Blue Martini
The Recycle Band @ Boss Burger – Nederland
Country Outkasts @ Brick and Barley
Curse and the Cure @ The Capri Club
Street Side Jazz Band @ Chicageaux Bar
Snafu @ Dylan’s
John Cessac @ Cowboy Harley Davidson
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Fruge Family Band @ The Frosty Factory – LC
Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge
Leroy Thomas @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Blake Sticker @ Hamilton’s
John Thibodeaux Band @ Honky Tonk Texas
Honky Tonk Special @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Joe’s Just One More
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Larry’s French Market
Chase Tyler @ The Lone Wolf
Caleb Williams@ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
The Fresh Hits @ Madison’s
Ryan Gist and Trevor Batson @ Neches Brewing Company
Thunderbird Rose @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Brad Brinkley Band, Danny Dillon Band @ Orange Riverfront Pavilion
Dead or Alive, Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks – LC
The Bogarts @ Rikenjaks South Street
Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Sombrero Mexican Grill
Alter Ego @ Tammy’s
Three Legged Dawg @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Tight Cloak @ Texas Rose Saloon
Stevie and Dickie @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton
Sunday, Nov. 12
Brittany Pfantz @ Blue Martini
Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ The Gulf Range
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Aaron Istre and Under the Influence @ Mary’s Lounge
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks – LC
Radio Inc. @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Nov. 13
Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Rachael and Ian @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Kevin Lambert@ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Blake Sticker @ Madison’s
The Knott Brothers @ Rikenjaks South Street
Matt and Amber @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern