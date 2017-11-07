Courtesy photo

Sebastian Bach, the former lead vocalist of the rock band Skid Row, will perform in concert Wednesday night (Nov. 8) at the Jefferson Theatre in Beaumont. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets as well as the Jefferson Theatre box office.

There is no shortage of live entertainment this week, including big name national acts such as rock star Sebastian Bach in Beaumont tonight (Wednesday), or the legendary Commodores at the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles on Friday, Nov. 10. Follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for updated information and listings.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Sebastian Bach, Image 6 @ Jefferson Theatre

Whiskey Kiss @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks – LC

Radio Inc. @ Rush Lounge

Matt Ash @ Tradewinds Tavern

Pug Johnson @ The West

Thursday, Nov. 9

Sharon Schech @ Blue Martini

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Crying Eagle Brewing

Julie Williams Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tim Burge @ Hamilton’s

Matt Ash and Pug Johnson @ La Cantina – PA

Joe Mendoza @ Larry’s French Market

The Chuck Taylors @ The Lone Wolf

LN and The Crush @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Morgan Mitcham and Zach Gonzalez @ Madison’s

The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall

Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks – LC

Radio Inc. @ Rush Lounge

Jerry Miller @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Nov. 10

The Commodores @ Golden Nugget Casino

Switchfoot @ Lake Charles Civic Center

Swagger @ Blue Martini

Tom Brandow @ The Boudain Hut North

Matt Ash @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge

Midnight River Choir @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

John Cessac @ Joe’s Just One More

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

Butch Howard and Michael Allen Edwards @ The Logon Cafe

Chase Tyler @ The Lone Wolf

Thunderbird Rose @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Shinyribs @ Madison’s

Riverkatz with Gus Johnson @ Mary’s Lounge

Cody Schaeffer @ Neches Brewing Company

Steve McCloud @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.

Jorgenon and Tagg, The Fresh Hits @ Rikenjaks – LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge

Cake Ranger, The Disgustoids, Faint Projection @ Texas Rose Saloon

Wavelength Project @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton

70Times7, Subject 2 Change, Walcott @ Wesley Foundation at Lamar University

Saturday, Nov. 11

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood

Swagger @ Blue Martini

The Recycle Band @ Boss Burger – Nederland

Country Outkasts @ Brick and Barley

Curse and the Cure @ The Capri Club

Street Side Jazz Band @ Chicageaux Bar

Snafu @ Dylan’s

John Cessac @ Cowboy Harley Davidson

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Fruge Family Band @ The Frosty Factory – LC

Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge

Leroy Thomas @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Blake Sticker @ Hamilton’s

John Thibodeaux Band @ Honky Tonk Texas

Honky Tonk Special @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ Joe’s Just One More

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Larry’s French Market

Chase Tyler @ The Lone Wolf

Caleb Williams@ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

The Fresh Hits @ Madison’s

Ryan Gist and Trevor Batson @ Neches Brewing Company

Thunderbird Rose @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Brad Brinkley Band, Danny Dillon Band @ Orange Riverfront Pavilion

Dead or Alive, Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks – LC

The Bogarts @ Rikenjaks South Street

Tricky Dickies @ Rush Lounge

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Sombrero Mexican Grill

Alter Ego @ Tammy’s

Three Legged Dawg @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Tight Cloak @ Texas Rose Saloon

Stevie and Dickie @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton

Sunday, Nov. 12

Brittany Pfantz @ Blue Martini

Kay Miller @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

John Cessac and The Texas Outlaws @ The Gulf Range

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Aaron Istre and Under the Influence @ Mary’s Lounge

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks – LC

Radio Inc. @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Nov. 13

Chip Radford @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Rachael and Ian @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Kevin Lambert@ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Blake Sticker @ Madison’s

The Knott Brothers @ Rikenjaks South Street

Matt and Amber @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern