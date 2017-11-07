Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK over ORANGEFIELD—The Mustangs are hoping to close out the 2017 regular season undefeated by winning their 35th straight game and their 42nd consecutive district contest. But Orangefield will have something to say about it because a Bobcat victory will give them a share of the District 12-4A-II title.

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE over NAVASOTA—The winner of this game will have at least a share of the District 10-4A-I championship. This is the most important game of the regular season game for the Battlin’ Bears, but I believe they are up to the challenge.

BRIDGE CITY over HUFFMAN—The Cardinals have a mathematical chance of nailing down the fourth and final playoff spot, but will have to play much better than they have this season. But it can be done and I have faith in those Redbirds.

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL over VIDOR—This will be a very tough game against this once-beaten powerhouse. The Pirates should make the playoffs anyhow.

CENTERVILLE over DEWEYVILLE—Although the Pirates have clear sailing to the playoffs, they really need a good game in front of the home fans Friday night. And if they play well enough it could very well result in an upset victory.

ORANGE COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN over BELLVILLE FAITH—The Lions would like nothing better than to finish the regular season with another victory.

HOUSTON BAPTIST over LAMAR—The Cardinals have been traveling down a rough road this season and it doesn’t get any easier this week at Houston.

MCNEESE STATE over NORTHWESTERN STATE—The Cowboys are using their stout defense to narrowly squeak out their victories, like the 13-3 win over Southeastern Louisiana last week. This week’s game against the Demons will be the final one at home for the Pokes and the Cowboys fans would like to see a lot more offense and of course a Southland Conference win .

HIGH SCHOOL— Beaumont West Brook over Conroe (Thurs.); Silsbee over Cleveland, Port Neches-Groves over Nederland, Beaumont Ozen over Livingston, Hardin-Jefferson over Hamshire-Fannett, Jasper over Diboll, Kountze over Warren, Buna over Kirbyville, East Chambers over Anahuac, Woodville over Coldspring, Newton over Frankston, Hempstead over Hardin, West Hardin over West Sabine, Iola over Hull-Daisetta, Evadale over Sabine Pass, Tomball Concordia Lutheran over Beaumont Kelly, Beaumont Legacy Christian over The Woodlands Christian (all Friday); Beaumont Central over Baytown Lee (Sat.).

COLLEGE—Toledo over Ohio, Western Michigan over Kent State and Central Michigan over Eastern Michigan (all today); Pittsburgh over North Carolina, Appalachian State over Georgia Southern and Northern Illinois over Ball State (all Thursday); Cincinnati over Temple, Washington over Stanford and BYU over UNLV (all Friday); Nicholls over Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State over Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas over Incarnate Word, Alabama over Mississippi State, Georgia over Auburn, Ohio State over Michigan State, Wisconsin over Iowa, Miami over Notre Dame, Clemson over Florida State, Penn State over Rutgers, Oklahoma over TCU, Oklahoma State over Iowa State, Washington over Stanford, Virginia Tech over Georgia Tech, Central Florida over Connecticut, USC over Colorado, LSU over Arkansas, North Carolina State over Boston College, Arizona over Oregon State, Washington State over Utah, Army over Duke, Syracuse over Wake Forest, Navy over SMU, Ole Miss over Louisiana-Lafayette, South Carolina over Florida, Jackson State over Alabama A&M, Middle Tennessee over Charlotte, Grambling State over Alabama State, Alcorn State over Mississippi Valley State, Virginia over Louisville, Louisiana Tech over Florida Atlantic, Michigan over Maryland, Vanderbilt over Kentucky, Arkansas State over South Alabama, Coastal Carolina over Troy, Western Kentucky over Marshall, Tulane over East Carolina, Florida International over Old Dominion, Indiana over Illinois, Nebraska over Minnesota, West Virginia over Kansas State, Northwestern over Purdue, Tennessee over Missouri, Texas Tech over Baylor, Arkansas-Pine Bluff over Prairie View, Southern Mississippi over Rice, Georgia State over Texas State, North Texas over UTEP, Texas over Kansas, Texas Southern over Southern, Texas A&M over New Mexico, UTSA over UAB, San Jose State over Nevada, UCLA over Arizona State, Wyoming over Air Force, Arizona over Oregon State, Boise State over Colorado State.

PRO PICKS—Seattle over Arizona (Thursday Night); LA Rams over Houston, Dallas over Atlanta, Pittsburgh over Indianapolis, Washington over Minnesota, Jacksonville over LA Chargers, New Orleans over Buffalo, Green Bay over Chicago, Tennessee over Cincinnati, NY Jets over Tampa Bay, Detroit over Cleveland, NY Giants over San Francisco, New England over Denver (all Sunday); Carolina over Miami (Monday Night). Bye Week for Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland and

Philadelphia.