Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior, Michael Lee is a 3-time baseball All District who will sign with Panola Junior College on Wednesday, November 8, at 4:15 p.m. Michael catches, plays short stop and third and occasionally pitches. His junior year stats include:

.368 batting average

.483 on base percentage

.632 slugging percentage

25 hits

9 doubles

3 homeruns

14 RBIs

19 Runs

.966 fielding percentage

We hope you can join us in the LCM lobby as Michael signs on the dotted line! The school address is 7327 Highway 87 N. and enter through the doors on the left of the new gym, that faces the south parking lot.