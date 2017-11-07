Local attorney Steve Parkhurst has officially announced that he will be seeking the judgeship of the 260th District Court in Orange, Texas.

Steve was born and raised in Orange County, and graduated from Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in 1986. He then attended and graduated with a B.S. in biology from Sam Houston State University. After working in the private sector for a year after graduating college, he attended law school at South Texas College of Law, where he graduated Cum Laude (top 10 percent) in 1996. He was also a member of the South Texas Law Review while in law school.

After graduating from law school, Steve returned to Orange and became an associate for, and later a partner with, the Law Office of Tommy Gunn. Since 2004, Steve had been a partner with David Dies, in Dies & Parkhurst, L.L.P. For the past 21 years, Steve has handled thousands of cases for citizens and businesses of Orange County in every area of law that is heard in the 260th District Court. He has tried family law cases, felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, civil cases, and personal injury cases to juries.

Steve also has been very active in the legal community over the years, including serving as the Chair of the Evidentiary Panel of the District 3, Panel 1 Grievance Committee. The Grievance Committee conducts hearings concerning complaints made against lawyers, and takes action against lawyers who have been found to have violated ethical rules. He has been on the advisory committee for the Jefferson County Pro Bono Program for several years, currently serves as the Defense Counsel Representative for the Orange County Bail Bond Board, and has served as President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the Orange County Bar Association.

“After zealously serving my clients for the last two decades, I am excited at the prospect of becoming a District Court Judge to serve the citizens of Orange County. I have received overwhelming support and encouragement from the legal community in my decision to run for this position. What sets me apart as a candidate is that I have actual bench and jury trial experience in personal injury, civil, criminal, and domestic cases. If I am elected, all parties before me will have the opportunity to be heard, can expect their legal disputes to be considered important, and their cases will be ruled upon in a fair and impartial manner. I will follow the law. In matters of justice, I will adhere to Theodore Roosevelt’s philosophy that ‘justice consists not in being neutral between right and wrong, but in finding out the right and upholding it, wherever found, against the wrong.’ I am asking for your support and thank you for considering me for this position.”

Steve and his wife Jennifer have been married for 23 years, and they have three children. Steve and his family worship at Saint Mary Church in Orange.