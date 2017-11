Geri Atric, aka Dan Cruse, left, and Meta Mucil, aka Sarah Cruse, discuss geriatrics with a local “doctor,” aka Lynae Sanford, at the annual Oct. 30 Hobo and Costume Dinner at Trinity Baptist in Orange. Dan Cruse serves as the Minister of Music with new Pastor Ryan Chandler. Soups, salads, sandwiches, and desserts composed the fun dinner.

Photo by Anne Payne