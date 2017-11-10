Several Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Volleyball Team members are among the All District honorees for 2017. These include MVP of the District: Renna Toomey #3, Middle of the District: Alexandra White #3, and Newcomer of the District: Chelsea Perry #21.

Three LCM seniors were named to First Team All District. They are Kaitlin Avery #6, Kayla Dominguez #4, and McCartney Miller #22.

Raley Broussard #7 was named to Second Team All-District and Cammie Palmer was name District Coach of the Year.