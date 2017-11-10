Melissa McCorvy, Library Manager at St. Mary Catholic School, is always full of fun surprises. Each year, she plans two Scholastic Book Fairs for the school. Each time everyone is blown away with her theme and activities. This year, with the help of Dr. Sheila Smith and other volunteers, she planned a western theme fair. On Family Night she wrangled Mr. Gus Harris and his roping gear along with his faithful horse to entertain the students. He even gave roping lessons.

Pictured are Will and Carson Harris (grandchildren), with Gus Harris and his horse.