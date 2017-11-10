Mary Alice Johnnie, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2017, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Mr. Rob Harris. Burial will follow at Granger-Duncanwoods Cemetery in Vidor. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Vinton, Louisiana, on January 29, 1939, she was the daughter of Clarence Leonard Lyons and Nora Alice Aldridge. Mary was a member of Winfree Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending her time cooking, sewing, quilting, hunting, dancing, and going to garage sales. She loved music and could play any instrument by ear. She raised four boys and loved every minute of it. Mary was one of a kind and made a lasting impression on everyone she met. If you ever met her, you would never forget her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Nora Aldridge; and her siblings, Junior “C.L.” Lyons, Paul Lyons, Margie Hoyt, Joyce Lyons, and Martha Melancon. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Caldron “Cal” Carroll Johnnie, Sr.; children, Caldron Carroll Johnnie, Jr., of Orangefield, Jeffrey Johnnie and companion Debbie, of Orangefield, Ty Johnnie and wife Michelle, of Orangefield, and Dennis Johnnie and wife Lisa, of Bridge City; grandchildren, Hillary Johnnie, Jaime Johnnie, Kendall Johnnie, Tyler Brian Johnnie, Cody Johnnie, Tyler Johnnie, Wyatt Johnnie, Cody Guy, and Blaine Guy; and her great-grandchildren, Hallie Johnnie, Asher Guy, Aspen Guy, Kaisen Guy, Anslee Guy, Parker Johnnie, and Trenton Johnnie. Serving as pallbearers will be Kendall Johnnie, Cody Johnnie, Tyler Brian Johnnie, Tyler Johnnie, Wyatt Johnnie, Cody Guy, and Blaine Guy. The family would like to extend a thank you to Mary’s caregiver and special friend, June.

