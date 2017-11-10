Saturday, November 11th at Bridge City High School. The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. Those needing more information or wishing to play in the game may contact -The Glenn Pearson Alumni Basketball Game is scheduled forat Bridge City High School. The game will begin atThose needing more information or wishing to play in the game may contact larry.sterling@bridgecityisd. net . We hope you will attend this event and support the past and present BCHS basketball teams.

-The final regular season football game is scheduled for Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. If the Cardinals beat Huffman this week they will go to the playoffs. Come out and enjoy Senior Night and show your support for Big Red. The game will be held at Larry Ward Stadium.

-We are saddened to report the loss of the following BCHS alumni: Katherine Campbell Kerr, Randy Feverjean, and Roger Howard Michael. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to their families and friends.

-Long-time teacher/coach in Bridge City ISD passed away last week. Chuck Young was known and loved by students, football/baseball players, fellow-teachers, and the community of Bridge City. Coach Young had many successful baseball seasons in B.C. and later moved to Texas City to coach baseball there. Judy Young, his wife, also taught in Bridge City, and their children Debbie Young, Joey Young, and Beth Young graduated from B.C. We extend our love and prayers to his family and friends.