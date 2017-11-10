Wiley Frederick Pierce, 76, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2017, in Port Arthur, Texas. Born in Tylertown, Mississippi, on October 1, 1941, he was the son of Woodrow Pierce and Melba Jenkins Pierce. Wiley was a member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City and worked as a truck driver for Central Freight and AAA Cooper and was in the industry for 35 years. He was a jack of all trades and a wonderful singer. He enjoyed cutting grass on his Dixie Chopper and loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Melba Pierce; and his niece, Lisa Wingate. He is survived by loving wife of almost 57 years, Joan Pierce; children, Darrell Pierce and wife Nancy and Beth Lee and husband Richard, all of Bridge City; grandchildren, Jeremy Pierce, Kent Pierce, and Daphne Lee; great-grandchildren, Jeredan Pierce, Cameron Pierce, and Raylen Kley; and his sisters, Gayle Pierce, of Spring and Patricia Schneider and husband Marvin, of Round Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas or to Second Baptist Church in Bridge City. A memorial service will be held at Second Baptist Church in Bridge City at 10:00a.m., December 2, 2017. Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.

