Bridge City, Texas, November 14, 2017 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the November Student of the Month for Bridge City High School is Moyleang Taing. Moyleang was presented her certificate and gift bag by Ambassador/Board Member Brandy Slaughter, of Energy Country Ford, at the November Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. She received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Five Point Credit Union, Bridge City Walmart, Delta Life Fitness Orange County, Neches Federal Credit Union, and Best Day Spa.

Moyleang is the daughter of Huyteang Kuoy. She is ranked #3 of 197 with a GPA 4.73. Moyleang’s Awards and Honors include:

Scholastic All District Track – 9th

Bridge City-Orangefield Rotary Club – 9th

Principles of Health Science – 10th

Ready Set Teach 1 – 10th

AP Human Geography – 10th

Spanish 2 – 10th

Theater Arts 1 – 10th

People to People Leadership Conference

Pre-AP/AP/Dual-Enrollment Classes–9th-10th

Moyleang’s Clubs and Organizations include:

Student Council – 9th-12th – Senior Class Representative – 12th

Academic Team – 9th-12th Student Council Representative

Stark Reading Contest Finalist – 11th

UIL Calculator Applications – 9th Regional Participant

UIL History – 9th, 11th – Regionals Participant – 9th

National Honor Society Member

Spanish Club – 11th-12th – Treasurer – 10th

Drama Club – 9th-10th – Treasurer – 10th

HOSA – 10th

TAFE – 10th

One Act Play – 9th-10th – Honorable Mention Actress – 9th

Varsity Track – 9th

Mascot/Cheer Staff – 12th

Interact Club – 12th

Moyleang’s Community Service includes:

Medical Center of Southeast Texas – Junior Volunteer

Hurricane Harvey Relief

Soup Kitchen Volunteer

Shannon King, Social Studies Teacher, said, “Moyleang Taing is a student most teachers dream about; she is a driven, engaging, and curious student who helped to make our classroom a lively environment and safe place to take intellectual risks. But what impresses me the most about Moyleang is her pride in her cultural heritage. I quote Moyleang here, “My American community has taught me that is was okay to be different because that’s what defines us. This is the place where people are able to integrate different beliefs and explore new ones through others. ….It’s a place where I have been taught that it was alright to accept and love others despite their differences.” This obvious love for her diverse culture and for people will help achieve Moyleang’s ultimate dream of becoming a pediatrician who travels the world to take care of children in rural areas who may not have adequate access to healthcare.”

Angela Motomura, Math Teacher, said, “Moyleang is a very conscientious student with a highly developed mathematical mind. She works hard to make sure she masters each objective taught and is always willing to lend a helping hand to other students in need. She’s an absolute joy to have in class.”

Donna Schrock, Science Department Chair, said, “Moyleang is an excellent student. She is an intelligent, polite young lady with an exceptional work ethic. Moyleang has been an “A” student in Pre-AP Chemistry, Anatomy and Physiology, and again this year in AP Chemistry. Her integrity and positive attitude help to make her a successful student and role model in the classroom. Moyleang is a pleasure to have in the classroom, and I foresee a bright future for this special young lady.”

When asked about her future plans, Moyleang said, “I plan to attend the University of Houston, major in biology, and minor in Asian American Studies. After receiving my bachelor’s degree, I plan to attend medical school to become a neonatologist.”

Pictured Left to Right: Ambassador Brandy Slaughter, Principal Elisha Bell, Moyleang Taing, Huyteang Kuoy, Counselor Nikki Harris, and Superintendent Todd Lintzen.