Photo: Kim Olson, Democratic candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, makes a point during Monday night’s candidate “meet and greet” at the Orange Depot.

Dave Rogers

For The Record

Kim Olson, Democratic candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, was working in the Pentagon when an airliner hijacked by terrorists crashed into it on Sept. 11, 2001.

The now-retired Air Force colonel told a group of two dozen at the Orange Depot Monday night what made her most proud to be an American was the response.

“On 9/12, 15,000 people showed back up to work in a building that burned for four more days because their nation needed them to.

“Here’s the deal,” she said. “Our stories are not 9/11. Our stories are not [Hurricane] Harvey. Our stories are 9/12.

“That’s what judges us as a person, as a family, as a community, as a state, and I would argue, as a party.”

Two other Democratic candidates joined Olson in asking for votes and support in taking on incumbents.

Jon Powell, a geologist and chemist from Taylor Lake Village, near Kemah, is running for the U.S. House of Representatives from District 36. Former Orange city council member Deborah Mitchell is running for Orange County Commissioner, Precinct 2.

Powell is seeking the seat held by Republican Brian Babin of Woodville.