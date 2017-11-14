For the Record

Meri Elen Jacobs

With the district title on the line, the Mustangs came out last Friday night and left no doubt in anyone’s mind who the district champs were. The Mustangs beat the Bobcats, 54-0 and dominated from the beginning to win another district championship.

“I’m proud of our kids for winning another district championship,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “Last weeks’ win over Liberty gave us at least a part of the title but we had to finish off Orangefield to get the outright district championship and we did.”

The Mustangs came out firing on all cylinders as they scored right off the bat on a Chaka Watson pass to Jarron Morris for 28 yards. Chad Dallas’ PAT was good and the Mustangs led, 7-0.

The Chain Gang defense forced Orangefield to punt in three plays and the Mustangs again got on the board after a Blake Robinson catch put the Mustangs on the two yard line. Kayvyn Cooper did the honors with a two yard run up the middle. Dallas kick was again right on the money and the Mustangs were up 14-0. In fact, WO-S scored on every possession in the first half.

“We played pretty good on both sides of the ball,” Thompson said. “We needed a victory to head into the play-offs.”

Cooper hit the end zone again on a 5 yard run and Paulino Santos kicked the PAT. The Mustangs led at the end of the first quarter, 21-0. Back-up quarterback Tyrone Wilson got in on the scoring with an 8 yard run. The two point conversion failed. Four plays later, after Orangefield’s Jacob Rainey punted again, the Mustangs hit pay dirt with a 39 yard Cooper run. Santos’ kick was good.

Dallas hit a 29 yard field goal on second down and WO-S headed to the field house, up, 37-0. Thompson called on Dallas again in the third quarter and he didn’t disappoint the Mustang fans, as he hit another 29 yarder.

The Bobcats finally seemed to be getting things moving when Jarron Morris stepped in front of a Louvier pass and returned it 52 yards for another 6 points, and Santos’ PAT was good. The Mustangs led 47-0 going into the fourth quarter. Deshawn Holt and Renaldo Rose split the running back duties in the last series and Rose scored on a 25 yard run.

“Our young kids stepped up and played pretty well,” Thompson said. “Being up gave us the opportunity to give some of our back-ups some playing time and over all we played pretty well. This gets us ready for the third phase of the season, the play-offs.”

The Mustangs will play the Brookshire Royal Falcons (1-8) Thursday night at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown at 7 pm. The Falcons are no strangers to the Mustangs. The two have met three times prior with the Mustangs leading 2-1. However, the last time the two met in 2010, WO-S lost by one, even though they were the heavy favorite.

“Saturday morning people will pick up the paper and someone will get beat that isn’t supposed to get beat,” Thompson said. “We have to make sure that it’s not us. At this point, you cannot look at records or scores. We don’t know what kind of opponents they have played just like they don’t know who we have played. This is the Texas High School play-offs not Rhode Island.”

The Falcons hand their hat on number 5, Joseph Comeaux, who is a multi-position guy, according to Thompson. He plays receiver and also running back and is a “water bug runner.” They run behind a pretty big line, with a 300 pound center to anchor it down.

“We have to have a great week of work and prepare ourselves like we do every week,” Thompson said. “We are never assured a win. We gotta get it the old-fashioned way.”

Tickets for the game will be on sale in the athletic office Wednesday, November 15 from 9-12 and 1-3pm and Thursday, November 16 from 9-12pm only. Ticket prices are $6 for Adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate are $8. The stadium address is 2100 East Archer Road, Baytown.

Directions to the stadium: Take I-10W through Beaumont to Baytown. Exit on Sjolander Road and turn south. Travel approximately one mile to Archer Road and turn right. The stadium is on the left and the Mustangs are the home team.