Pictured L to R: Alicia Booker, Gina Rebich, Carol Sims, Rose Tarver, Telisa Derosier, Lila Speck and Rose Simar.

We are happy to start the Christmas season with a Christmas Tea at the new beautiful Orange Train Depot. This will be held on Sunday, December 3rd from 2 to 4 pm. We have limited seating of 80 ladies. There with a $25.00 donation.

The first 30 minutes will be “Mingle and Jingle” with Tea, Mimosas, and delicious festive treats. We will be featuring Designs by J Scotts Aflorist and Fashions from the YA YA Clothing Company. J Scott will designs four arrangements and all four will be given as a door prize. Angie McClelland, owner of YaYa clothing company will have table modeling and also give several door prizes.

Door Prizes will be given away all thru the TEA , please get your tickets from anyone in the picture or call Diana Hill, Chairperson at (409) 313-1459 and I will deliver to you.

Please join us for a fun day to start off the season and be with your friends. Again, limited seating so call now. Cheers and Merry Christmas from Friends of the Orange Depot.