Pictured L to R:  Alicia Booker, Gina Rebich, Carol Sims, Rose Tarver, Telisa Derosier, Lila Speck and Rose Simar.

We are happy to start the Christmas season with a Christmas Tea at the new beautiful Orange Train Depot.   This will be held on Sunday, December 3rd from 2 to 4 pm.  We have limited seating of 80 ladies.  There  with a $25.00 donation.

The first 30 minutes will be “Mingle and Jingle” with Tea, Mimosas, and delicious festive treats.  We will be featuring Designs by J Scotts Aflorist and Fashions from the YA YA Clothing Company.  J Scott will designs four arrangements and all four will be given as  a door prize.  Angie McClelland, owner of YaYa clothing company  will have table modeling and also give several door prizes.

Door Prizes will be given away all thru the TEA ,  please get your tickets from anyone in the picture or call Diana Hill, Chairperson at (409) 313-1459 and I will deliver to you.

Please join us for a fun day to start off the season and be with your friends.  Again, limited seating so call now.  Cheers and Merry Christmas from Friends of the Orange Depot.

