Richard McCreary “Dick” Bell, 80, passed away on November 5, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 19, 1937, and raised in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of Major T. and Phoebe B. Bell. Richard graduated from Beaumont High in 1957. After high school he served 4 years in the Army Reserves and was employed with Gulf States Utilities. In 1966, he was hired by Gulf/Chevron in Orange, Texas, and retired in 1999. He was preceded in death by his parents, Major T. Bell and Phoebe B. (Bell) Brown.He is survived by his wife, Janice Robinson Bell; children, Chuck Bell and his wife, Denise, of Beach City, Texas and Tara Crone of Orange, Texas; Janice’s children, Melissa Stewart and her husband, Chris, of Fort Worth and David Robinson and his wife, Melanie, of Austin; grandchildren, Alston Crone and his wife, Brittinee; Raegen Crone; and Russ Crone, all of Orange, Texas; Balin and Chase Robinson of Austin; and Dane and Gabriella Stewart, of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Logyn and Rhyan Crone; brother, Thomas Bell and wife, Marilyn, of Beaumont, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Bell will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, with Nathan Foreman officiating, and a reception to follow. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

About The Record Newspapers