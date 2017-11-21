Orange County has set a Sunday, Nov. 26 deadline for residents to have debris from Tropical Storm Harvey placed on the roadway.

A Tuesday press release by Orange County Emeregency Management Coordinator Ralph Valenciano said debris placed on the roadway after Nov. 26 will not be picked up.

The debris haulers will begin neighborhood surveys Monday and schedule their next round of pickups accordingly.

The projected completion date for this second round of pickups is Dec. 18.

Debris haulers will be off Wednesday through Saturday for the holiday, but will resume pickups Monday, Nov. 27, according to D&J Enterprise’s Antonio Lee.

The county also announced guidelines for private property debris removal:

Storm generated debris on open access private roads, private roads with locked gates and residential private property may be eligible for removal.

Applicants should fill out and return by Friday, Dec. 8, the Right of Entry form available at Orange County Convention and Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442, or available to print from the internet at www.co.orange.tx.us.

Expected completion of debris removal for eligible applicants is Dec. 30.

Residents are encouraged to contact Orange County Office of Emergency Management at 409-882-7895 with questions pertaining to debris removal.