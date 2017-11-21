WE SHOULD ALL BE THANKFUL

A person should count their blessings because we all have many. Some are more fortunate than others but all have more positives than negatives. Health wise, we have the best system in the world. In my lifetime, life expectancy has gone from 50-years to 76-years. People in earlier generations worked themselves to death. Today, life is made so easy that one doesn’t even have to get up to change the television channel. It goes way further than that in every aspect of life. If you even stop to count the blessings the results would amaze you. I came from a generation of no shoes and little to eat, to a closet full and more food than I should eat. What saddens me is that there are still people, mostly children, who face the difficulty of simply living with nothing in a world of plenty. Youngsters are always the losers in broken homes and divorce comes much too easy today. People are more selfish than in previous times. Most people put ‘me’ first in their lives. ‘Me, Me, Me’ is detrimental to a healthy marriage and family unit and again the young pay for the selfishness of adults. I feel for our country and the many of our young in harm’s way, dying, maimed, injured and mentally handicapped. Putting all that aside however, the Thanksgiving basket is full. President Abe Lincoln designated the third Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day in 1863 during the Civil War. It’s a day we should really pause and give thanks. We start with good health, a loving, healthy family and great friends. The rest is just a bonus and boy, do we have plenty of them. May your Thanksgiving be blessed. ***** I gotta get to work now. Please come along; it won’t do you no harm.

OUR CONDOLENCES

We were saddened to learn about the death of Derick Lynn Quibodeaux, age 30. of Bridge City, who passed away Sunday, Nov. 19. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., Nov. 25, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the funeral home. Our sincere condolences to his parents, Steve and Carolyn and their large family. Derick was a great youngster, well liked by all who knew him. Most described him as fun to be around. He was well versed in sports and business. He loved the outdoors and welcomed a challenge, playing golf or wetting a hook. He left us way too soon. May he rest in peace. Please see obituary.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2007

Friday, Nov. 30, the big Orange Jaycee Christmas Parade route will be from MacArthur Shopping Center to downtown Orange. I commend the Jaycees for honoring the late Constable Parker ‘P.T.’ Thompson, a Vietnam veteran, who was always the first to offer his help for any civic endeavor.***** .*****Everyone’s friend, Joe Burke, celebrated number 89 on Nov. 22. Monday, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, Joe donated $100,000 for the perpetual care of Hollywood Cemetery, a historical black public domain. Joe appreciates the contribution that many blacks buried there made to his life. “I have many friends buried there,” Burk said. Joe has previously made a large contribution to Evergreen Cemetery, where his folks and friends are buried and where his resting place will be. (Editor’s note: Joe is now buried there.)***** Death claims Charlie Wickersham at age 79. What a legacy Charles T. leaves behind. He came to Orange many years ago working for the tourist bureau. The bureau then operated out of the log cabin building on Green Ave. (Hwy. 90) The rest is history. His body will be cremated but I’m sure a memorial service will be held. Daughters Liz, of New York, came in Monday and Jean of San Diego, is due in Tuesday. ‘Buckshot’ Winfree visited Charlie Sunday at the hospital in Houston the day before he died from cancer. (Editor’s note: Since that time, ‘Buckshot’ has also passed away.)***** Local politics are lining up. So far, the Precinct 2 Constable’s race has drawn three candidates. The latest is Robert Strause, a nice young man with a lot of law enforcement experience and qualifications. He currently is head of the Orange County Narcotics Division and has been for several years. Also announced is Yank Peveto and Harold Hass.***** Within hours after Constable John Ford announced he would not run for reelection, Mark Philpott, deputy sheriff and Bridge City City councilman, announced he would seek the position now held by his wife’s uncle. At least two other candidates are expected to enter the race in Precinct 3.***** Constable Keith Merritt is not expected to draw opposition in Precinct 1. He will also not be a candidate for sheriff at this time.***** The Sheriff’s race, to date, has only two announced candidates, current Sheriff Mike White and former Sheriff Huel Fontenot.***** Capt. David Peck is home recovering after a tough go. After the removing of his gall bladder, that continued several stones, one nearly the size of a baseball, he developed internal bleeding, causing a second operation.***** The Dunn’s got a great surprise Thanksgiving night. Amber, who found she had a relief from hospital duty but too late for any flight, headed her car east, from El Paso, and made the nearly 900-mile trip home. She arrived for turkey and dressing 14-hours later. Saturday morning in terrible weather, she headed back plum across the state. You have to be young to drive 1,800 miles in three days or want to see your folks awfully bad. She hadn’t been home in six-months. (Editor’s note: Amber, husband Clay and son Luke are visiting this Thanksgiving.)***** After 50-years of watching Texas and A&M games, Texas, the favorite, said you could expect anything, especially at Kyle Field, got a wupping by A&M 38-30. Jamall Charles needed 134 yards to become only the third 1500-yard gainer in one season. The other two are Earl Campbell and Cedric Benson. Charles gained only 92-yards on 17 carried for a total of 1,458 yards. Colt McCoy threw for 3,129 yards, Kyle Field set attendance records with 88,253.***** On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald while police escorted Oswald out of a Dallas jail. Jack walked up and shot him through the chest. Ruby later died in prison.***** West Orange-Stark knocked off #1 Giddings, 28-19. Congrats to Coach Hooks, Thompson and staff and a great bunch of young Mustangs.***** Thanks to our boy in the NFL, Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay beat Washington 19-13 despite only nine first downs to the Redskin’s 23. Matt made 13 of the points, kicking four field goals, from 35-yards, 27-yards, 48-yards and 39-yards. He also kicked for one extra point. *****Charlie Wilson’s War, the movie, starring Tom Hanks, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Julia Roberts, directed by Mike Nichols, will open Dec. 25. The Dec. 3 issue of ‘Time’ magazine suggests ‘Charlie’ is gunning for an Oscar.

OBITUARIES 10 YEARS AGO-2007

Charles T. Wickersham, age 79, died Sunday, Nov. 25. 2007, Details about a Memorial Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.*****Beverly Vincent, 58, of Bridge City, died Friday, Nov. 23. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27. She lived in Bridge City for 27 years and was a substitute teacher with Bridge City ISD. She was a volunteer with CASA and in 2003 was named volunteer of the year. Beverly is survived by her husband, Gable Vincent, mother, Della Leonard, daughters, Melissa Vincent, Connie Galloway, Amber Worthy and grandchildren.***** Greg Thomas, 71, of Orange, died, Sunday, Nov. 25.. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 29. Greg was a lifetime member of the Orange Boating Club, USS Orlick Association. and an avid Orange historian. He retired from the Goodyear Beaumont Chemical Plant after 40 years. He is survived by his wife Rosa, children, Theresa T. Harrison, Albert G. Thomas IV, Karen Thomas Leigh C. Stiles, Todd Gregory Thomas, Adam Reed Thomas and grandchildren.***** Mildred Teal, 91, of Orange, died Sunday, Nov. 25. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Mildred is survived by her husband, Clyde E. Teal, daughters, Wanda, Pat, and Sherry, son Dean Dyson, step-sons, Lee, David and Jim Teal, step-daughter, Myna Morris, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

40 Years Ago-1977

For the second straight year, Coach Ed Peveto’s Bobcats failed to handle the Anahuac Panthers, which cost Orangefield the district title. *****The Bridge City Cardinals, under Coach Andy Griffin, finished the season 8-2 for a second place tie with Hebert in what is considered the toughest district in the state. *****Vidor, under Coach Ronnie Thompson, produced the best team Vidor has had in the past ten seasons, posting a 5-4-1 record. *****Coach Steve McCarty, at West Orange-Stark, took a defensively tough team from Stark High and combined it with an offensively potent team from West Orange to produce a winning season, 5-4, after the merger of the two schools. Tony January was the second ground gainer in Dist. 22 AAAA, with 993 yards in nine games. *****Coach Lidney Thompson’s battling Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears finished with a 4-5-1 worksheet also unveiling a shinning star in the form of sophomore tailback Donnie Richards. He was the district’s third best rusher, playing quarterback, on defense and did all the punting. *****J.W. Kid Henry, age 44, will start work December 1 as criminal investigator in the office of County Attorney Jim Sharon Bearden. Chief Investigator Linnes Hubbard announced that Henry would fill the spot vacated by Art Hughes. J.W. has been involved in law enforcement for a number of years, including two years with the Marine Corps Military Police. He worked as an Orange city policeman, deputy sheriff and a Newton County deputy sheriff. He also worked as investigator for Walker and Brunson Law Firm in Houston. He and wife Mildred have seven children. His monthly salary will be $1,009 a month for six months, then will go to $1,062. *****Last week, Nov. 25, Howard Morse celebrated a birthday. *****On Nov. 25, Ace Amodeo celebrated his big day. The occasion was shared with a small group of friends with wife Jo fixing up a mess of goodies. Friends Beverly and Joe Williamson came in from Dallas to help in the festivities. *****Shirley Delahoussey, Roy’s sister, had a birthday on Nov. 27. *****The gal with the good lungs, Sherry Morse, will turn 30 on Dec. 2. *****Major Inman as been elected president of the Orange Chamber. Serving as vice-presidents are Larry David, Howard Slater. John Levy, Betty Morris and Bob Walker will serve on the executive board.

BIRTHDAYS

A few folks we know celebrating birthdays in the next few days: Nov. 22: This is the day JFK was killed 54 years ago in 1963. Some of the following friends celebrating birthdays are old enough to remember the murder in Dallas. Others maybe not. Attorney H.D. Pate, our buddy Jackie Roberts, everyone’s friend Cecil Broom, Brenda Spangle, Carolyn Hagen, Belinda Thibodeaux and Bobby Tarter all celebrate today. Celebrities joining them are actors Scarlett Johansson, 32, Mark Ruffalo, 49, Jamie Lee Curtis, 58 and tennis player Billie Jean King, 72.*****Nov. 23: Today is Thanksgiving Day. Celebrating birthdays are Rita Ellis, Barbara Boynton, John Charles Newcomer, Ann Caples and our Lunch Bunch buddy, Randall Morris. They are joined by singer and Voice judge Miley Cyrus, 24 and reality star Snooki, 29.*****Nov. 24: Candace Todora is joined by a bunch of nice folks, Steven James, Jeff Hollis, Dae Leigh Sandlin and Justin McCarthy. Celebrating on this day also are actors Katherine Heigi, 38, Sarah Hyland, 26 and Billy Connolly, 74.*****Nov. 25: “Girl Friday” Debbie Hughes celebrates today as does Trendz owner, Sherry Hickman, Amanda Barlow, Serena Simonton and Sherry Hommel. Celebrating also are singer Amy Grant, 56, actress Christina Applegate, 45 and former first daughter Jenna Bush, 35.*****Nov. 26: Bridge City Elementary nurse, a very nice lady, Shelly Hollier, celebrates today. She is joined by Thad Dixon, Dr. Ronald Risinger, our old friend D.J. ‘Ace’ Amodeo, Eric Andrus, Taryn Hubbard, district attorney John Kimbrough and the prettiest district judge in Texas, Courtney Burch Arkeen. Celebrities joining them are singers Tina Turner, 77 and Naatasha Bedingfield, 35, actor Robert Raco, 27.*****Nov. 27: Roy’s little sister, one of Trump’s ‘Bubbas,’ Shirley Kogas, celebrates today. So does June’s pretty daughter, Sharon Gregory, Betty Simonton, Cindy Huckabay, Mark Bourgeois and Melissa Fisher. They are joined by JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy, 59 and actress Robin Givins, 52.*****Nov. 28: Celebrating today are Rick Bridgers, Christy Podnewich, Brooklyn Sampere, Russell Dillow, Andrea Tupper and a happy birthday to Jerry Childress wherever he might be reading this from our website. Best wishes also to David Fusilier, Barbara Peveto, Cassandra Carpenter and Jade Siebert. Having birthdays on this day are TV show host Jon Stewart, 54, race car driver Chase Elliott, 21 and entrepreneur, Berry Gordy, Jr., 87.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Don’t miss the Mauriceville Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 6 p.m. at the Woodridge Land Company, at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 62. Free refreshments served along with a visit with Santa for the kids.*****Last Friday, our longtime friend, Anabel Hebert Rost, stopped by for a visit. This year, for the first time in many years, she didn’t attend the Abbeville High class reunion. It was the 64th reunion and also the celebration of the ‘World’s Largest Egg Omelet’ cookoff. Anabel said she had gotten too old to drive that distance. Ironically, on Saturday morning, at 5:30 a.m., the television program, ‘Small Town, Big Deal’ featured the Abbeville omelet festival. If you are ever going to Abbeville make it a point to eat at Shucks. Many Orange folks make that trip and I hear from them often. Remember Shuck’s is closed on Sunday.*****Special thanks to Capt. Chuck Uzzle. He took care of us last week with enough ducks and snow geese to make it through Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year. Read Capt. Chuck’s outdoor column weekly in the Record.*****Last week I had a long phone conversation with our buddy Donna Scales. She was on her way to a doctor visit in Houston. We sure miss that girl. She’s such a joy to be around.*****We haven’t heard from our friend John Heard about this year’s citrus crop. There are no better oranges and grapefruit than those produced in Orange County.*****Last week at the Lunch Bunch gathering, Doug Burch, a WWII veteran and lifelong musician, raised in the Cove, visited with Sheriff Keith Merritt. He recalled Keith’s mother and told about what a hard working woman she was. She worked at Elmer’s Drive Inn, on Simmons Dr. Before she got a car, she walked from the Cove to her job and back every day. Keith told about sitting in the car doing his homework waiting for her to get off work. He had a hard life. Some day someone will write his story. Marlene’s life wasn’t a bed of roses either. They married young and finished raising each other. Today they have great-grandchildren.*****The Lunch Bunch will not meet this week but next week will dine at Robert’s.*****Della Reese, who enjoyed dual careers, first as a jazz and pop singer and later as a TV star on CBS’ Touched by an Angel, has died at age 86.*****I got a note from my friend Robert in Georgetown. It says, “Ted Cruz is our Roy Moore, without the sexual baggage.” There is something to that, Ted, Moore and Steve Bannon are joined at the hip.*****Former Vice-president Joe Biden has a new book out, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope,, Hardship and Purpose.” I read excerpts from the book. It would make a great Christmas gift. A story about a son he loved so much, who had survived a wreck that killed is mother and sister, only to die from cancer at age 46, leaving behind such a promising career. “It happened,” Biden wrote at the end, 7:51 on May 30, 2015, “My God, my son, my beautiful boy.”*****Singer Mel Tillis, country music’s unlikely icon. Despite his stutter Tillis recorded more than 60 albums, wrote several classics. Tillis, at age 85, died Sunday in Ocala, Florida. He was born Lonnie Melvin Tillis, near Tampa. His speech impediment developed after a childhood bout with malaria. He used it later in life on stage as part of his great success. He also wrote many classics such as Ruby, Detroit City, Every Which Way but Loose, Coca-Cola Cowboy and hundreds more.*****Charles Manson, whose brutality made him the face of evil, dies at age 83. Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after masterminding the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in the Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, died Sunday night after nearly a half-century in prison. Manson died of natural causes at a California hospital while serving a live sentence.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Wen Maree Desomeaux finish convent school in New Orleans, she came home to Abbeville to tell her Mama and Papa goodbye. She was going to New York to become a performer in show business. She shook da Louisana dust off her shoes and headed out. Wen she became a successful performer, she returned to Abbeville for a visit. Saturday evening, she went to da Mary Magilin Church for Confession like she had always done in her childhood.

Fadter Vincent recognized her and axed her about her work. She explain dat she is an acrobatic dancer her. Fadter him, axe, “Wat does dat mean, hanh?”

Maree say it would be easier to show him da kind of tings she did on stage. She stepped out of da Confessional and wit’in sight of Fadter Vincent, she went into a series of cartwheels, leaping splits and back flips.

Kneeling near da Confessional, waiting dare turn, were two middle aged old maids, Eunice and Telma. Dey witnessed Maree’s acrobatics wit wide eyes dem. Eunice say to Telma, “Look at da Penance Fadter is givin out tonight, him.” “Telma, we need to leave because me, I don’t got no bloomers on.”

C’EST TOUT

There is a big difference between Al Franken and Roy Moore. Franken is not a perverted pedophile who trolled malls for teenage girls. Franken is not a bigot, racist, white supremacist or homo phobic, plus, unlike Trump, he admitted to his wrongs and apologized for his conduct. That’s why Trump hasn’t condemned Moore, he would first have to condemn his own predatory behavior.*****Taxpayers are footing the legal bill for at least 10 Justice Department lawyers and paralegals to work on lawsuits related to President Trump’s private businesses. Lawyers are paid $133,000 to $185,000. For Trump, the free government attorneys are a bargain, private attorneys would cost him at least $500 to $1,000 an hour. Right now, the free legal team is defending Trump in four law suites stemming from him not divesting himself from hundreds of companies entangled with customers that include foreign governments.*****My time is up. Thanks for yours. Have a very happy and safe Thanksgiving. May you have many blessings.