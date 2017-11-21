Photo: Allissa Blackwell, left, and Jade Johnson look at the new Brighton jewelry Christmas pieces at the Classy Peacock in Bridge City Tuesday. The store is one of many in the area taking part in Small Business Saturday this weekend.

Black Thursday and Cyber Monday are set to send trucks load of Christmas cash flying out of Southeast Texas bank accounts to giant corporations.

Small Business Saturday helps the little guys, the epitome of the Shop Local movement.

The event was created by credit card company American Express in 2010, after the Wall Street crash of 2008-09.

It has turned into a boon for local merchants.

The program itself has become more prominent over the years too. Since 2011, Congress has designated a National Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 25 this year.

Since its founding, it’s been a powerful opportunity to reconnect with customers — and boost sales.

Last year, 112 million shoppers participated spending more than $15 billion.