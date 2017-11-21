Photo: WOS Mustang Justin Sibley tucks the ball and hits the outside to score on the first series of the game. Sibley had two carries for 48 yards, both for touchdowns. RECORD PHOTO: Earl Davis

Mustang Insider

Meri Elen Jacobs

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs made it look easy Thursday night when they beat the Brookshire-Royal Falcons, 54-0, at Baytown’s Stallworth Stadium. The 37th win sets the ’Stangs up to face the Mexia Blackcats this Friday night in Conroe’s Buddy Moorhead Stadium at 7 pm.

“The price of poker goes up this week,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “There are a lot of mismatches in the first round since UIL has the first four teams in the play-offs, but this win is the first step for us in the Texas High School State play-offs.”

The Mustangs dominated in all phases of the game, beginning with the opening kick-off. It didn’t take but six plays for WO-S to get on the board with a nine yard run by junior Justin Sibley. The PAT by kicker Chad Dallas was good and the Mustangs led, 7-0, with only 2 minutes off of the clock.

The Falcons couldn’t get anything going and on fourth down, Tyshon Watkins was able to block the punt and set the Mustangs up at the 3 yard line. Three plays later, junior Kayvyn Cooper took the ball three yards for the score. Dallas’ extra point attempt was no good, but the Mustangs still lead the dazed Falcons by 13.

Cooper and Sibley both scored touchdowns on runs of one and 39 yards, respectively, in the first quarter. Kicker Paulino Santos kicked both extra points. Sibley’s score was set up by a Chaka Watson to Renaldo Rose pass of 24 yards.

The game just got worse to start the second quarter when Watkins got his hands on his second punt and was able to scoop and score this time. Santos’ PAT was good and the Mustangs led 41-0 early in the second quarter. On Royal’s next possession, punter Hector Medina got his punt off but Ja’Vonn Ross made him pay as the feisty junior returned the punt 41 yards for a touchdown. Santos hit is fourth PAT for the night and both teams headed into the locker room with the Mustangs up, 48-0.

“We were able to play everyone, which gives us the chance to look at some of the younger kids and back-ups,” Thompson said. “This helps because we coach for the future not just for the night.”

With a running clock for the second half, and most back-ups in to play, the Mustangs only scored once more as the hand-off from backup Tyrone Wilson to DeShawn Holt went 14 yards for the score. Freshman Angel Ibarra’s kick was no good, but gave him some experience on the varsity level after an almost perfect season kicking for the JV.

Up next for the Mustangs are the 6-5 Mexia Blackcats, a team WO-S has never faced except in track. Mexia beat Gonzales last week in the first round, 30-7. Although the two have no common opponents, the Blackcats have faced several teams that the Mustangs have played in the past few years in the play-offs. They beat Caldwell, 35-12, Lorena, 20-10 and Waco Robinson, 52-19, but lost to Waco LaVega, 7-53.

Mexia’s offense runs multiple formations but most are based out of Cobra. They are led by quarterback Travion Carter who has a pretty good arm, but isn’t afraid to scramble. Junior Jadrian Smith gets most of the carries.

The Blackcats’ defense is based out of the 3-3 stack but will jump into the 50 defense. The kicker, Lalo Ortiz is also a threat, hitting 30-40 yard field goals and can also get the ball down the field on punts.

Tickets are not available at the WO-S athletic office due to Thanksgiving but can be purchased at the gate. All tickets are $8.

Buddy Moorhead Stadium in Conroe is located at 3200 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304. The Mustangs are the visiting team.