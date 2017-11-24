Ardice Ray Ener, 80, of Bridge City, passed away on November 22, 2017, in Orange. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 27, 2017, at St. Helen Catholic Church in Orangefield. Officiating will be Father Michael Strother. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Tim Istre, on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on July 3, 1937, he was the son of Ardice B. Ener and Anna Belle (Braquet) Ener. Ardice was a pipefitter for Texaco Chemical for 27 years before retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and served from 1958 to 1967. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and of St. Helen Catholic Church. He was very involved in baseball and was an umpire, he coached all of his kids for 17 years, and went to every Bridge City sporting event. Ardice enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, and was a proud Eagle Scout. Ardice was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Micki Ener; and grandson, Kyle Ener. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen (Hale) Ener; children, Randy Ener and wife, Donna Lynn, of Orange, TX, Ronald W. Ener of Bridge City, TX, Clay Ener and wife, Stacia, of Bridge City, TX, and Pamela A Herndon and husband, Clay, of Orange, TX; grandchildren, Lacie, Douglas, Erica, Ryan, Blake, Malori, Lyvia, Jamie, Haley, Chase H., Alyssa, Dylan, and Chase P.; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Kaye Bryant and husband, George of Beaumont, TX, Kathy Gilstrap and husband, Ronnie, of Alvin, TX, and Marty Fazand and husband, Fred, of Tyler, TX. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Ener, Clay Ener, Chase Herndon, Clay Herndon, Blake Holst, and Colby Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers are Ronald Ener and Chase Peacock.

