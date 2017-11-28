It’s not too late to turn in your Bridge City Christmas Light Parade application! The deadline has been extended until Thursday, November 30, 2017. Join us in making a difference in the lives of children in need this Christmas! All participants donate toys as their entry fee to be in the parade. Those toys are distributed by the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance to children in the Bridge City/Orangefield area. If you would like to donate to the Christmas Toy Drive, please call the chamber at 735-5671 for more information. To download a parade application, visit our website www.bridgecitychamber.com Completed applications can be Emailed to: bcchamber@bridgecitychamber.com or Faxed to: 409-745-6588 or Dropped off at the Chamber office (After hours just slide them through the slot in the front door.) For more information, call the chamber at 409-735-5671.

