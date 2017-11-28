Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Area rock band White Trash Superstar will be performing at the Texas Rose Saloon in Beaumont this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, as one of three support acts for Lounge Fly, a Stone Temple Pilots-tribute band. Doors at 8 p.m. and admission is $6 for ages 21 and older, and $7 for ages 20 and younger.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

With the beginning of December just days away, area residents will have ample opportunities to enjoy a variety of festive seasonal activities and events, including theater, family events and live music. Be sure to follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and announcements.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Orphan Annie @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks – LC

Marcus Oubre @ Rush Lounge

Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern

Wayne Dylan @ The West

Thursday, Nov. 30

Nigel Edison @ Blue Martini

Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

The Dani Lacour Band @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

Skeeter Jones and Caylan Daughrity @ La Cantina – PA

Jerry Dee @ Larry’s French Market

Brad Brinkley Band @ The Lone Wolf

Pop Gun @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Zach Gonzalez and Chris Stacey @ Madison’s

Tin Pan Alley @ Rancho Grande

Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks – LC

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

No Limit @ Rush Lounge

Jackie Stars, Lucid Furs @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Thunderbird Rose @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton

Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Dec. 1

Lyle Lovett @ Golden Nugget Casino

Fortag @ Blue Martini

Clay Cox @ The Boudain Hut North

Wayne Toups @ Cowboys

Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Theresa Grayson @ Jazz and Jokes Club

Ward, Bowen and Steinman @ The Logon Café

Curse and the Cure @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Mackenzie’s Pub

The Lowly Bellows @ Rikenjaks-LC

Caylan Daughrity @ The Roadair Roadhouse

No Limit @ Rush Lounge

Damon Troy @ Sawdust Saloon

Lounge Fly, Pig Charmer, White Trash Superstar, Uncle Touchie and the Feel Goodz @ Texas Rose Saloon

John Guidroz @ Thirsty’s

My Beautiful Disaster @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton

Saturday, Dec. 2

Fortag @ Blue Martini

Fast Lemon @ The Capri Club

Morgan Mitcham @ Hamilton’s

Wayne Toups @ Honky Tonk Texas

Francie Krienitz @ The Lucky Longhorn Casino

Urban Pioneers @ Neches Brewing Company

Matt Ash @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Jarvis Jacob and the Southern Gents @ Rikenjaks-LC

Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks South Street

Robert Frith @ The Rodair Roadhouse

No Limit @ Rush Lounge

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Sombrero Mexican Grill

Armadillo Band @ Tammy’s

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Sabine River Brass Band, Boxing Dei Dei, Chris Edwards and The Tamale Pirates, Noise Crater, PLAP, Dogs with Hands @ Texas Rose Saloon

The Ramblin’ Boys @ Thirsty’s

Wayne Dylan @ WineStyles

Sunday, Dec. 3

Angel Garcia @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club

The Symphony of Southeast Texas @ Julie Rogers Theatre

No Limit @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Dec. 4

Two for the Road @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge