Entertainment Week Of November 29th,2017
Area rock band White Trash Superstar will be performing at the Texas Rose Saloon in Beaumont this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, as one of three support acts for Lounge Fly, a Stone Temple Pilots-tribute band. Doors at 8 p.m. and admission is $6 for ages 21 and older, and $7 for ages 20 and younger.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
With the beginning of December just days away, area residents will have ample opportunities to enjoy a variety of festive seasonal activities and events, including theater, family events and live music. Be sure to follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily listings and announcements.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Orphan Annie @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks – LC
Marcus Oubre @ Rush Lounge
Tim Burge @ Tradewinds Tavern
Wayne Dylan @ The West
Thursday, Nov. 30
Nigel Edison @ Blue Martini
Chris Roberts @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
The Dani Lacour Band @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
Skeeter Jones and Caylan Daughrity @ La Cantina – PA
Jerry Dee @ Larry’s French Market
Brad Brinkley Band @ The Lone Wolf
Pop Gun @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Zach Gonzalez and Chris Stacey @ Madison’s
Tin Pan Alley @ Rancho Grande
Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks – LC
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
No Limit @ Rush Lounge
Jackie Stars, Lucid Furs @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Thunderbird Rose @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton
Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Dec. 1
Lyle Lovett @ Golden Nugget Casino
Fortag @ Blue Martini
Clay Cox @ The Boudain Hut North
Wayne Toups @ Cowboys
Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Theresa Grayson @ Jazz and Jokes Club
Ward, Bowen and Steinman @ The Logon Café
Curse and the Cure @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Mackenzie’s Pub
The Lowly Bellows @ Rikenjaks-LC
Caylan Daughrity @ The Roadair Roadhouse
No Limit @ Rush Lounge
Damon Troy @ Sawdust Saloon
Lounge Fly, Pig Charmer, White Trash Superstar, Uncle Touchie and the Feel Goodz @ Texas Rose Saloon
John Guidroz @ Thirsty’s
My Beautiful Disaster @ Tia Juanitas – Lumberton
Saturday, Dec. 2
Fortag @ Blue Martini
Fast Lemon @ The Capri Club
Morgan Mitcham @ Hamilton’s
Wayne Toups @ Honky Tonk Texas
Francie Krienitz @ The Lucky Longhorn Casino
Urban Pioneers @ Neches Brewing Company
Matt Ash @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Jarvis Jacob and the Southern Gents @ Rikenjaks-LC
Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks South Street
Robert Frith @ The Rodair Roadhouse
No Limit @ Rush Lounge
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Sombrero Mexican Grill
Armadillo Band @ Tammy’s
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Sabine River Brass Band, Boxing Dei Dei, Chris Edwards and The Tamale Pirates, Noise Crater, PLAP, Dogs with Hands @ Texas Rose Saloon
The Ramblin’ Boys @ Thirsty’s
Wayne Dylan @ WineStyles
Sunday, Dec. 3
Angel Garcia @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club
The Symphony of Southeast Texas @ Julie Rogers Theatre
No Limit @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Dec. 4
Two for the Road @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge