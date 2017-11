Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 945 W. Round Bunch Road December 2,2017 8am to Noon. Huge Estate Sale, Everything Must Go. Furniture,dishes, New Pre-Lit Christmas Trees, Room size rugs,New bedding, Lots of new Wilton bakeware/Nordic Bakeware,original art,Christmas Decorations, Home Decor, Collectibles. Milk Glass, Cranberry Glass,Silver, Too much to list. Antiques, Really Nice items, No early Shoppers. Benefiting Music Scholarship for Lamar Students.

