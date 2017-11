Playoff Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK (10-0) over MADISONVILLE (11-1) 7 p.m. Friday at Texas Drive Stadium in Porter—The Mustangs found out– almost the hard way– that if you don’t play your best game in the state playoffs you could be playing basketball the next week. Mexia and the Mustangs themselves thwarted the ‘Stangs’ offense. Thank Goodness for the Chain Gang Defense for the 17-3 victory. Madisonville outlasted Lorena 45-35 last week, but if they give up 35 points Friday, they will be playing basketball next week.

CARTHAGE (12-0) over SILSBEE (7-4) 7:30 P.M. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

PORT NECHES-GROVES (10-1) over COLLEGE STATION (10-2) 1 p.m. Saturday at Turner Stadium in Humble.

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL (9-1) over TEMPLE (9-3) 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prairie View A&M University.

NEWTON (11-0) over WEST RUSK (10-1) 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in Tatum.

OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES OF INTEREST—Katy (9-0 over Atascocita (10-1), Lake Travis (10-2) over Los Fresnos (9-3), Klein Collins (11-0) over Longview (11-1), Westfield (11-0) over Lufkin (10-2), Cy-Fair (11-0) over Friendswood (9-3), Langham Creek (10-2) over Kingwood (5-5), Austin Westlake (12-0) over Edinburgh Vela (12-0), Manvel (11-0) over Cedar Park (11-1), Corpus Christi Memorial (11-1) over Foster 8-3), Corpus Christi Calallen (12-0) over Kerrville Tivy (10-2), Argyle (12-0) over Stephenville (10-2), Henderson (9-3) over Kilgore (9-3), Waco La Vega (12-0) over Fischer Canyon Lake (10-2), Gilmer (10-2) over Melissa (11-1), Pleasant Grove (12-0) over Celina (9-3), Salado (11-1) over Bellville (7-5), Wimberley (11-1) over Sweeny (8-3), Cuero (11-0) over Geronimo Navarro (11-1), Teague (10-2) over Franklin (10-2), Rockdale (9-3) over West (10-2), Garrison (7-5) over Waskom (8-4), Lexington(12-0) over Tidehaven (11-0), Bogata Rivercrest (12-0) over Centerville (9-3), San Augustine (12-0) over Price Carlisle (9-3), Mason (12-0) over Yorktown (8-4), Refugio (10-1) over Holland (10-2), Timpson (10-2) over Grapeland (8-4), Tenaha (12-0) over Iola (8-4).

COLLEGE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP—Stanford over Southern Cal.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CHAMPIONSHIP—Central Florida over Memphis.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP—Auburn over Georgia.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP—Clemson over Miami.

MID-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP—Toledo over Akron.

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP—Wisconsin over Ohio State.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP—Oklahoma over TCU.

SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP—Grambling State over Alcorn State.

MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP—Fresno State over Boise State

FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSIP SUBDIVISION (Second Round)

Stony Brook over James Madison, Jacksonville State over Kennesaw State, Wofford over Furman, Northern Iowa over South Dakota State, Central Arkansas over New Hampshire, Sam Houston State over South Dakota, North Dakota State over San Diego, Southern Utah over Weber State.

REGULAR SCHEDULED COLLEGE GAMES—

Appalachian State over Louisiana-Lafayette, Arkansas State over Troy, Georgia Southern over Coastal Carolina, Florida International over Massachusetts, New Mexico State over South Alabama.

PRO PICKS—Dallas over Washington (Thursday Night); Houston over Tennessee, Green Bay over Tampa Bay, Minnesota over Atlanta, San Francisco over Chicago, Detroit over Baltimore, Denver over Miami, Indianapolis over Jacksonville, Kansas City over NY Jets, New England over Buffalo, LA Chargers over Cleveland, New Orleans over Carolina, LA Rams over Arizona, Oakland over NY Giants, Seattle over Philadelphia (all Sunday); Pittsburgh over Cincinnati (Monday Night).