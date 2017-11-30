On 11-29-17 at 6:54 PM, Officers of the Orange Police Department were dispatched to 305 Burton, Texas Food Store, in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound. When Officers arrived, two male victims were located in the parking lot. Both suffered from stab wounds. The two victims were treated on the scene by Acadian Ambulance personnel and the Orange Fire Department first responders. Both were transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing by the Detective Division of the Orange Police Department.

