St. Mary Catholic School was visited by The NED Show recently. The assembly helps students learn about NED’s three messages. They are – Never give up, Encourage others and Do your best. The character education program centers around these messages that have life-long relevance. The assembly was enjoyed by the students. It included storytelling, balloons, magic, humor and yo-yo tricks.

Pictured is second grader, Kirra Jaarah, with the NED representative.