On Tuesday, 11/28/2017 at 11:00 p.m. Pinehurst Police responded to the Weiner schnitzel restaurant located at 2420 MacArthur Drive in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to employees of the business, a person described as a black male or possibly black female wearing a white mask, blue hoodie, gray “LCJH” sweat pants and white tennis shoes entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect forced the manager to open a small safe and the cash registers at which time an undetermined amount of cash was removed. He then forced the manager upstairs to his office where he removed more cash. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. Assisting in the investigation were officers with the Orange and West Orange Police Departments. Video surveillance of the robbery can be viewed at the following links. The suspect enters at the 1:20 mark on the first video. https://youtu.be/LRJ2_wp2XMM andhttps://youtu.be/lEVBYvLyAoo

Anyone with information about the robbery are urged to contact the Pinehurst Police Department at 409-886-2221.