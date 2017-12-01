After following several leads and speaking with numerous individuals, Orange County Investigators located Heaven Cox at a residence in Louisiana. Heaven was unharmed and has been reunited with her family this evening. Preliminary reports are that Heaven left her residence last Saturday on her own accord, but we will continue to speak to all persons involved. We have not ruled out pending criminal charges. The residence where Heaven was located belonged to a relative of a person that was known by Heaven. This investigation will continue and we will relay further information as it becomes available. We would like to thank everyone across many states for their assistance and prayers involved in locating Heaven.

