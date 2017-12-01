The Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Jazz Band will hold their Second Annual “Silent Night, Jazzy Night” on December 5, at 6:30 p.m. The dinner and performance by this award-winning group will be held at Little Cypress Baptist Church, 3274 Little Cypress Drive, in Orange. Reservations are a must and tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased on the LCM Band Booster website at https://www.lcmbands.com/store/c1/Featured_Products.html. All reservations must be received no later than Friday, December 1.

