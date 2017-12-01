Students in Mrs. Rhonda Harmon’s PreK3 class at St. Mary Catholic School are constantly learning and growing. This week they were learning about small, medium and large. The students were looking at a book that shows the difference in sizes. To bring the concept “alive”, three of the students held up the book showing the different sizes on the pages. They also stood depicting the different sizes in the same order as projected in the book. They always have so much fun learning! Pictured are (left to right) Melany Anchondo, Peyton Dugas and Noah Broxson.

