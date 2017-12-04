Janice Kay Kimball, 53, of Bridge City, passed away on December 1, 2017, in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 4, 2017, at Bridge City United Pentecostal Church. Officiating will be Reverend John W. Harrell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will precede the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on September 20, 1964, she was the daughter of D.C. Hicks and Dorothy Martin Hicks. Janice was a graduate of Bridge City High School. She was a good, loving person who always had a smile on her face. She dearly loved and cherished her family and church family. Her joy was being with her grandchildren, and they considered her to be the best Mimi ever. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father; and nieces, Shelbi Hicks, and Alisa Hicks. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Hicks; brother, Nolan Hicks; children, Amanda Cartlidge and Lars Smith of Baytown, TX, Keylea Kimball and Glynn Colley of Buna, TX, and Richard Kimball, Jr. and Kaci McKay of Bridge City, TX; grandchildren, Makayla, Nevaeh, Wesley, Damien, Zoey, Adalynn, and Nova; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Kimball, Jr., Lars Smith, Glynn Colley, Gene Brown, Trey Tomplait, and Justin McAbee.

